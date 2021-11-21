Fashion
The biggest fashion influencers in 2021 were Zendaya and Squid Game
Zendaya and Squid game topped the list of fashion influencers in 2021, but not in comparison to each other. Here’s a closer look at the how and why.
In an endless process, fashion draws its inspiration from the society around it, as well as from the wardrobes of the most influential people in the world. In this game, Zendaya and Dua Lipa played a big part in shaping the fashion trends of the year. But one thing we didn’t see coming in 2021 is that the biggest fashion influencers of the year seem to be none other than … TV shows, which have proven to be unbeatable when they are. ‘acted to revive long neglected pieces.
The Kardashians are losing some influence
Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner might not like to hear it, but fiction has for the first time surpassed reality. The most influential people in the world, that is, those with the most followers on social media, could be eclipsed by simple TV shows. You might not think this is something new – have you ever heard of “Sex and the City” and “Gossip Girl”? But then, these particular shows were partly based on fashion. Today we are talking about historical series, crime dramas, dramatic comedies and even thrillers, which have had a direct and major impact on people’s clothing choices throughout the year.
Squid game and the return of the tracksuit
The Korean show, Netflix’s biggest series launch, is the latest to shake up fashion trends. Released in September, the thriller revived the retro-inspired tracksuit – a flagship piece during various covid lockouts but since relegated to the back of the closet. Global searches for this clothing category jumped 97% after the series launched, not to mention white sneakers (+ 145%), red jumpsuits (+ 62%), and white t-shirts (+ 35% ). – all the emblematic pieces of the show – as detailed by the Lyst platform in its last report. It should be noted that the Vans slip-on sneakers presented in “Squid Game” have also experienced a resurgence in popularity since the episodes were broadcast, testifying to a certain enthusiasm for the clothes worn by the main characters.
Corn Squid game isn’t the only series that has influenced people’s wardrobes this year. “Bridgerton” largely contributed to the “Regencycore” trend, driven by the return of the corset. Lyst reports a 23% increase in online searches for this article – nonetheless considered restrictive for women – while the term “regencycore” has recorded more than 14 million views on TikTok this year. And it’s the same story for “The Serpent”, with Tahar Rahim, which sparked a renewed interest in clothing inspired by the 1970s such as leggings (+ 34% at the release of the series) and printed scarves (+ 13%), again according to data shared by Lyst. Note that the dramas “Sex Education”, “Halston”, “Emily in Paris” and the reboot of “Gossip Girl” were also at the origin of unexpected fashion trends this year.
Zendaya and Dua Lipa: queens of influence in 2021
While TV shows may have shaped the trends of the year, celebrities are still influential it seems. According to Lyst, the yellow Valentino dress worn by Zendaya to the Oscars was responsible for a 222% jump in searches for the shade within 24 hours of the ceremony. Likewise, her Balmain dress at the Venice International Film Festival contributed to a 190% jump in searches for the fashion house’s dresses.
Not to be outdone, Dua Lipa notably had a strong influence in one of the key styles of 2021 – Y2K, hinting at the 2000s. Like her counterpart, the singer sporting a Versace outfit at the 2021 Grammys drove an increase 245% of the number of pages viewed for the Italian brand. In his report, Lyst says that Lil Nas X, Hailey and Justin Bieber, Kai, A $ AP Rocky and Rihanna, Tyler the designer and Harry Styles are some of the most influential fashion figures of this year.
This article is published via AFP Relaxnews.
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
