Kajal Aggarwal is bursting with oomph in her 30k off-the-shoulder ruffle dress | Fashion trends





Kajal Aggarwal exudes timeless charms as she dresses up in a purple and black floral print ruffle dress, valued at $ 30,000, and that’s all the fashion inspiration we need to wear day to night clothes | Check the pictures inside

ThroughZarafshan Shiraz, Delhi

With the lockdown lifted in several states, the party spirit is back and if there’s one outfit that stands out it must be off-the-shoulder dresses and Bollywood actor Kajal Aggarwal has been seen on the move. to tap into the trend with your own sultry style. Exuding timeless charms, Kajal dressed up in a purple and black floral print ruffle dress and that’s all the fashion inspiration we need to wear our outfits day and night. {{^ userSubscribe}} {{/ userSubscribe}}



Taking to her social media account, Kajal shared a series of photos that showed her putting her foot forward. The photos showed the diva wearing a basic black midi dress that featured bright mauve floral prints throughout. Made of polyester fabric, the midi came with an off the shoulder neckline. Cinched at the waist, the bodice extends into a fitted pleated waist and ruffled skirt while concealing a center back zipper. Completing her outfit with a pair of black pointy heels from Gucci, Kajal swept up her luscious tresses and pinned them up with a silver barrette. Dressed in a pop of pink lipstick, Kajal amplified the glam quotient with rosy, highlighted cheeks, kohl-rimmed eyes with streaks of black eyeliner, mascara-laden lashes, and full brows. {{^ userSubscribe}} {{/ userSubscribe}}



Striking awkward poses for the camera, Kajal set the internet on fire. She accessorized her look only with a pair of diamond earrings from Outhouse Jewelery and a ring. The set is attributed to Dubai-based fashion brand Saffron Boutique, which takes inspiration from the women of Dubai – a sophisticated, confident and stylish cosmopolitan woman and boasts of a collection of evening and day wear to add an elegant and timeless charm to the wardrobe. The ruffle dress originally costs AED 1,500 or Approximately 30,348. {{^ userSubscribe}} {{/ userSubscribe}}





The ruffled dress by Kajal Aggarwal from Saffron Boutique (saffron-boutique.com)

Kajal Aggarwal was styled by famous fashion stylist Sayali Joshi.



