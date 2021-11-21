Fashion
Everything you need to know about Netflix’s Emily in Paris Season 2
If you are a fan of Emilie in Paris, we have good news for you.
On November 18, Netflix released the first official trailer for the second season of the series created by Darren Star, which shows the ambitious 20-year-old American flourishing in the City of Lights, struggling for adapt to sophistication and high manners. Paris company.
What does the trailer for Emily in Paris season 2 reveal?
While the teasing season 2, which came out last month, showed Emily (Lily Collins) on vacation somehow in Saint Tropez, the trailer gives a glimpse of how she struggles to make decisions after knowing Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) was staying in Paris. Well see how Emily handles her relationship with the sexy chef and her friend Camille (Camille Razat), who is also Gabriel’s girlfriend.
With all the dramas in her life, we hear Sophie telling Emily that she is becoming more and more French by the day. We are eager to know whether this is true or not.
The cast of season 2
Viewers of the upcoming season of Emilie in Paris will see some new faces, including Lucien Laviscount, Jeremy O. Harris and Arnaud Binard.
Lily Collins, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Lucas Bravo, Ashley Park, Samuel Arnold, Camille Razat, Bruno Gouery, Kate Walsh and William Abadie are back as the main characters.
Season 2 release date
The upcoming season is expected to hit your TV screens on December 22 of this year. It’s a Christmas present that we didn’t know we needed!
The renewal of the series was announced in September in a unique way with Emilys’ fictional boss Sylvie Grateau sending her a letter to stay behind.
Part of the letter read: We are sorry! We are writing to unfortunately inform you that Emily Cooper will have to stay in Paris for an extended period. Despite her overconfident manners and lack of prior experience in luxury marketing, she nevertheless managed to charm some of our hard-to-impress clients during her short stay at Savoir. Call it Good Luck, or American ingenuity. I lean for the first, its results are impressive.
Season 1 recap
The Netflix show follows Emily who has accepted a marketing manager position in Paris but is caught off guard by the cultural shift in her personal and professional life.
Hired to provide Savoir with an American perspective on things, Emily travels around Paris clicking selfies, having rough times, making new friends, and juggling plumbing issues, language classes, and obnoxious coworkers. .
The season ends with Emily sharing a night of passion with her neighbor and chef Gabriel, who was due to move to Normandy the next day. He also has a girlfriend who Emily has become friends with. Towards the last episode, we find out that Gabriel is lagging behind after finding an investor for his restaurant in Paris.
Fashion takes center stage as designer Pat Fields runs the phenomenal clothing line for Emily, boss Sylvie Grateux (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu), friend Mindy Chen (Ashley Park) and colleague Julien (Samuel Arnold) . Fields is also the costume designer for the second season.
Watch season 1 here.
(Hero Credits and Featured Images: Netflix)
