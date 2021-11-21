Fashion
French Flair: BLACKPINK’s best fashion moments in Paris
There is something about the ultimate French girls style that makes it so iconic: it’s simple yet chic, classic yet modern, and most of all, effortlessly stylish. It seems easy to emulate when their signature style is always less is more, but what makes it elusive is the perfectly flawed look that makes it so cool.As CR Fashion Book explains, the French girl style is perfectly undone, it’s chic without trying too hard, and still looks perfectly put together. All the BLACK ROSE the members always understand the task when it comes to fashion, and that includes standing out in It-girl French looks with a distinct touch of Korean flair. Here are some of their best fashion moments in the Bright City:
Stars in the front row
Jennie is often referred to as human Chanel in Korea for her innate ability to make anything she wears look expensive. Chanel, a French luxury house known for its powerful elegance, selects only the best individuals from around the world as ambassadors. Jennie perfectly matches the image of the Chanel girl not only with her timeless beauty, but also with her incredible ability to make classic modern styles effortless. Dazed magazine called Charming Jennies as having that aloof, feminine appeal, something that Chanel evolved into while maintaining her legendary style.
As the face of YSL, Ros is enjoying her moment as a brand ambassador. While staying true to her personal off-screen style of casual, feminine, elegant, simple and flattering silhouettes, YSL upgraded her look with different textures of black and gave a nod to the house’s bespoke tuxedo jacket. sewing. Ros also knows how to look sexy without showing off too much skin, while still having that quiet confidence when she’s in front of the cameras.
Jisoo recently became the topic of conversation in Paris when she attended a multitude of events for Dior. She captured the eyes of fashion insiders when she sat in the front row and got an exclusive look inside the historic fashion houses showroom. She started out as a local Dior beauty ambassador to become the brand’s face and official fashion ambassador. Her personal style of classic feminine looks was perfect for Diors’ signature sophisticated aesthetic.
Lisa is perhaps the perfect combination of the member’s styles with his own I do not know what. Dazed summed up her style in the form of grungy tomboy looks that cut much of the noise, making her the apple of the eye of the fashion industry. She is avant-garde while remaining classic, just like Céline, the brand she brilliantly represents.
Chic travel styles
There is no doubt that Jennies’ favorite place in Paris is the iconic Eiffel Tower. Her trip to Paris isn’t complete without a little nod in front of her, and she does it in style. She’s still laid back but with a few standout pieces (from Chanel, of course), something an elegant Frenchwoman would do.
Lisa is always dressed to impress when it comes to her Paris travel looks. She recently posted pictures from her time in Nice, and it looks like she’s having a blast taking in the view in style. She has a creative way of making jeans look dressy and casual at the same time. No wonder fashion insiders can’t wait to see what she’s going to wear next!
Ros also makes sure to snap photos in some of Paris’ popular destinations with her feminine and minimalist looks. With her tousled hair, makeup-free looks, and that general style that a lot of people want to copy, she pulled off the French girl look and so much more! What makes her style unique is her ability to make luxury brands both exclusive and friendly with her sweet personality and alluring charm.
Jisoo has a sparkling and cute personality and the perfect blend of comfort and style. It keeps it simple with black, white or gray colors and a centerpiece (a Dior handbag, of course). She managed to dress effortlessly while still looking trendy, young and classic.
Super models
With their ability to embody the aesthetics of their respective brands while adding their own unique qualities, not to mention making any piece sell like hot cakes, it’s no wonder BLACKPINK has become one of the models. most wanted. Their off-camera drive, talent, good-humored personalities, and accomplishments at such a young age are also what inspires many people, making them not only models, but role models as well. We can’t wait to see them conquer not only the fashion world but also the music world once again!
Hey Soompiers! Which of BLACKPINK’s fashion moments in Paris is your favorite? Let us know in the comments below!
Diane P_Kim is an English magazine and online publisher based in South Korea. She is the author of a K-pop style book published by Skyhorse Publications, New York, including her second book, BTS Bible. Check it out onAmazon, follow her on Instagram@dianne_panda, and subscribe to his YouTube channel oni wonder korea.
