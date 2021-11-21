Fashion
Saweetie shows off curvy assets in a satin dress and fur shawl as she heads to Saturday Night Live
Hours before she was ready to take the stage, Saweetie fled to her performance destination.
The 28-year-old musical artist left her New York City hotel on Saturday night in a strapless black satin dress and fur shawl to travel to NBC Studios, where she will perform as an SNL musical guest.
The Tap In singer greeted fans as she made her way to a luxury white vehicle sent to take her away.
Saweetie, full name Diamont Quiava Valentin Harper, turned heads in the gathered mini dress that featured sheer panel cutouts with crisscross details at the sides.
To give the sexy factor a boost, the artist added sheer black thigh-high tights, secured with lace garters.
The self-proclaimed “iced bae” dripped into a stack of necklaces and diamond necklaces, and she kept the jewelry blingy with bracelets and rings.
Large diamond-encrusted hoops also hung from her ears.
The red locks of Diamont’s fire truck were styled in luscious, fluffy curls separated by a middle part.
And his Christian Louboutin pumps with a red background in shiny patent leather, black, perfectly coordinated.
The Santa Clara, California native wore a multi-colored glittering Chanel bag across her chest slung over the shoulder.
The reserved and busy star’s makeup featured a cropped and crinkled eye shadow palette, double cat eye liner, and her must-have glossy lip.
Before leaving his hotel, the media maven made sure to create content for his 12.8 million Instagram followers.
The vixen took advantage of the app’s stories to share behind the scenes of her evening, which was just beginning.
“Hey, what’s up? It’s Saweetie, ”she said, running on a treadmill fully dressed and in heels. “I’ll be on SNL tonight with host Simu Liu. Make sure to connect!
“Your daughter is getting ready. I know it’s true! ‘ she said, adding her signature slogan.
After that, she showed fans several video clips from the back of a Rolls Royce ride to 30 Rockefeller Plaza.
As she drove through Midtown Manhattan in style, she was accompanied by an assistant, who was heard directing the driver.
My Type of Saweetie played over the speakers as she flaunted her look for the camera.
The pop star shared a promotional clip on her Instagram grid with Liu and SNL regulars Kyle Mooney and Cecily Strong on Friday.
Mooney and Saweetie humorously pretended to be a former couple in the 23-second skit.
“Hello, Kyle,” Saweetie said bitterly. Then Strong asked, “Do you two know each other?”
Kyle replied, “We did it until she broke off our engagement!” before leaving defeated.
