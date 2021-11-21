COVID-19 testing of players, official mandatory every 72 hours





On average, 500 tests are performed and same-day reports are generated by the ICMR Regional Medical Research Center (RMRC), Bhubaneswar

Representative image. Getty

Bhubaneswar: Players and officials who travel to the state capital for the upcoming World Cup of Junior Men’s Hockey are subjected to RT-PCR tests every 72 hours, a senior sports department official said on Saturday. On average, 500 tests are performed and same-day reports are generated by the ICMR Regional Medical Research Center (RMRC), Bhubaneswar. “Every 72 hours, every person including players, officials, hotel staff and associates involved in the event is retested,” said R Vineel Krishna, secretary of the sports and sports department. Odisha youth. The tournament is to be held here from November 24 to December 5. Stating that the state administration was doing everything possible to prepare for the smooth running of the matches, Krishna said: “We are working to make this international sporting event safe, secure and memorable for the junior hockey players who have come here. with big dreams. “ Given the myriad of challenges posed by the COVID-19[female[feminine pandemic, those responsible for the event led by the organizing committee attempted to put in place a flawless testing and tracking system for an incident-free event, he said. He said designated officials from the department personally oversee the entire operation while making sure no one misses the 72-hour cycle, he said, adding that testing, tracking and matching records are difficult. “We will ensure that this process is implemented smoothly in accordance with training and match schedules and on convenience. It should not be an overwhelming experience for the players,” said the sports secretary. Testing intensified from November 15, when international teams started arriving. A unit of the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) as well as another of the Capital Hospital are stationed for the collection of samples, in various hotels where the players are accommodated. A total of 12 units have been deployed. After arriving at the airport, players are taken to their respective hotels where the test team with the PPE kit tests each arriving player and official. Apart from that, there are also countermeasures in place in the event of a reported incident. Bhubaneswar was among the first city to be 100% vaccinated, so there is some relief there, he said. Several teams, including India, Germany, Poland, Belgium, the United States, Canada, South Africa and the Netherlands, have already arrived in Bhubaneswar ahead of the tournament, and few others will arrive in the coming days, he said. This is the third time that India has hosted the prestigious tournament, which took place in New Delhi in 2013 and Lucknow in 2016. In total, sixteen nations will participate in the event. India, host country and defending champion, is grouped together in Pool B with Canada, France and Poland. The other teams in contention are Belgium, Malaysia, South Africa and Chile in Pool A; The Netherlands, Spain, Korea and the United States are in Pool C, while Germany, Argentina, Pakistan and Egypt are in Pool D.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.firstpost.com/sports/mens-junior-hockey-world-cup-2021-covid-19-testing-of-players-officials-mandatory-every-72-hours-10153251.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos