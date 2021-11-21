Teams from Pakistan, South Africa and Korea arrive at Bhubaneswar-Sports News, Firstpost





The Pakistan team was warmly welcomed by Hockey India upon arrival.

Pakistan missed the 2016 edition in India due to visa issues. Image: Twitter / @ TheHockeyIndia

Bhubaneswar: The Pakistan team arrived here on Saturday for the upcoming FIH Junior World Cup and were warmly welcomed by Hockey India. The team across the border missed the 2016 tournament in Lucknow due to visa issues. “Still from the airport as we welcome the Pakistani contingent to Bhubaneswar for the 2021 FIH Odisha Junior Boys World Cup,” Hockey India said in a tweet. Welcome to india @PHFOofficial ?? I wish you all the best for the 2021 FIH Odisha Hockey Men Junior World Cup in Bhubaneswar 🏆#IndiaKaGame # JWC2021 # Rising stars pic.twitter.com/DIZRxRvKeW – Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) 20 November 2021 A few hours earlier, the South African and Korean teams had also landed in the city.

Grouped in Pool A, with Belgium, Chile and Malaysia, South Africa will have a difficult start in the group stage. “It has been a difficult two year period due to the pandemic with a lot of disrupted training and preparation. But we prepared as best we can at home. So no excuses, every team faced challenges. similar challenges, and we are ready to go, ”said Sihle Ntuli, head coach of South Africa. The tournament will be held here from November 24 to December 5. Excited to compete in the iconic Kalinga Stadium, Ntuli said: “I think it is the best stadium in the world and I am very happy that my players have the opportunity to play in the stadium. We are very excited.” Korea also arrived on Saturday afternoon, and team captain Soung Min Bae spoke about their preparations for the tournament. “We prepared for the World Cup in Donghae, Korea. We had a national camp where we had to play at least 10 matches, which made our team stronger. “Our players don’t have a lot of experience playing in such a big stadium, like most players from all teams, but we are confident that we will improve as the tournament progresses”, a- he declared. South Africa will face Belgium in the tournament opener on November 24, while Korea, which is placed in Group C with the Netherlands, Spain and the United States, will take on the Dutch team. in his first game of the competition on November 25.

