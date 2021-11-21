







Next game: at Marshall 11/27/2021 | 2:30 p.m. HC CBS Sports Network Post-game interviews:HCHelton|Tinsley and Sterns from WR and QB Zappe|DB Bishop|BY Malone GREEN BOWLING, Ky. Stifling defense, strong special teams and an explosive offense were once again the recipe for an unbalanced victory for WKU Football, as the Hilltoppers beat Florida Atlantic by a score of 52-17 on Saturday afternoon. It was the Owls’ worst loss since a 63-14 loss to Oklahoma on September 1, 2018. It was the WKU’s sixth consecutive win, as the team improved to 7-4 on aggregate and 6-1 in the US Conference game. During the streak, the Hilltoppers dominate their opponents by an average of 26.5 points (44 to 18.5). The Hilltoppers beat FAU 608-301, had 35 first downs against 18 for the visitors, had a 35:21-24:39 possession advantage and scored six touchdowns in seven trips to the red zone. Strategist Bailey Zappé posted another outstanding performance, completing 39 of 49 passes (79.6%) for 470 yards and six touchdowns, although he threw two interceptions. It was the first time the Owls allowed an opposing quarterback to throw for more than 425 yards since Troy’s Levi Brown scored 477 on Nov. 21, 2009. Zappe was 25 of 31 for 340 yards and four touchdowns in the first half alone, as the Hilltoppers had a 31-10 halftime lead. Zappe’s day ended at 12:15 of the fourth quarter after throwing his sixth touchdown of the contest; he rested in the last two rounds as the WKU streaked to victory. Zappe maintained and extended his national lead in both passing yards (4,640) and touchdowns (48). The Victoria, Texas native maintained and extended his national lead in passing yards (4,640) and touchdowns (48). At a rate of 421.8 yards and 4.36 touchdowns per game, extrapolating to 5,905 yards and 61 touchdowns over a 14-game season, Zappe could break the FBS all-time records for both stats. Texas Tech’s BJ Symons had 5,833 in 2003 and LSU’s Joe Burrow had 60 touchdowns in 2019. Wide receivers Jerreth stern and Mitchell tinsley the two had monstrous days, combining 21 receptions and 307 yards with three of Zappe’s six touchdowns in the air. Sterns had 12 catches for 143 yards and one scoring, while Tinsley caught nine passes for 164 yards and two scores. It was the third game this season (at Michigan State and against UTSA) that the duo had 100-yard performance in the same game. Wide receiver Daewood davis tallied 70 yards on a career-high six catches, while tight end Joey beljan added three catches for 47 yards and two touchdowns. Wide receiver Malachi Corley caught the other score in the air, while running backwards Jakairi Moses added his first touchdown of the season in the fourth quarter. WKU forced three interceptions from the defensive end, bringing the team’s total to 13 in the last three games. Defensive backs Bishop beanie and Omari Alexander each had their third assist of the season, while linebacker Christian Gomez recorded the first of his career. Defensive end DeAngelo Malone recorded his 30.5th career sack in the third quarter to set the Hilltopper program all-time record, surpassing Sherrod Coates’ 30.0 from 1999 to 2002. Freshman Jacques Evans had 2.0 sacks to him the first of his WKU career at a time in the second half. The Hilltoppers won their 11th straight senior game in 2011. Meanwhile, WKU broke a four-game losing streak against FAU to 4-9 against the Owls. The Head Coach Tyson helton The s team will conclude their regular season on Saturday, November 27 against rival Marshall for a 2:30 p.m. CT kickoff. With the Thundering Herd posting a 5-2 C-USA record, the match winner will take the Eastern Division of the league and advance to the title game. UTSA won the West Division on Saturday with a 34-31 victory over UAB and will host at the Alamodome on Friday, December 3.

