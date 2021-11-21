NAU ROUNDUP: Men’s cross country wins national championship | Local





NAU SPORTS INFORMATION

The northern Arizona men’s cross country won its second straight national championship on Saturday at the NCAA DI Championship meet in Tallahassee. The title is the fifth total for the Lumberjacks, coming in the past six seasons. Northern Arizona scored just 92 points in the 10k race, while second-placed Iowa State came in second with a team score of 137. Each of the top three Lumberjack athletes finished 13th or better. Abdihamid Nur (28: 52.9) was seventh, Nico Young (28: 57.5) crossed the finish line in 11th and Drew Bosley (29: 13.8) in 13th. The northern Arizona women also competed in Tallahassee on Saturday, finishing 21st overall in their championship with a score of 532. North Carolina State won the title with 84 points in the 6K race. Logger runners Taryn O’Neill (19: 58.2) finished 42nd overall, while Pipi Eitel (20: 20.1) placed 75th and Jesselyn Bries (20: 44.6) took the 136th to complete the top three in northern Arizona. Swimming and diving The Lumberjacks wowed the Flagstaff crowd with another dominant day at the 1m Lumberjack Diving Invite and platforms on Saturday. People also read … NAU, Idaho, and UC Davis all competed in 1m dives at the Wall Aquatic Center. To start the day with the preliminaries, Sydney Wren of UC Davis placed first at 279.55, just 5 points behind Wren, Victoria Knapp was second for the Lumberjacks at 274.90. Completing the 1m prelims, Maegan Jensen placed third with a score of 262.45, followed by Emily Luberto in 5th with 258.85, Makenna Sammons in 6th with 255.15 and Alyssa Jones in 8th with 247.45 , all qualified for the final. Rookie Kendall Marquez advanced to the consolation round, where she placed first at 258.35. Before the final, Knapp was looking for revenge for her second place in the prelims, and she took first place in the 1m final with a score of 303.30. Emily Mack of Idaho was second at 296.95, followed by Taylor Hornberger of UC Davis at 289.90. Sammons was fifth for NAU with a score of 286.40, followed by Jensen fifth at 286.10. “Everyone in the consoles dived better than the preliminaries and everyone in the final dived a lot better so it was nice to watch. Victoria was back to her normal state, she, Maegan, Makenna and Aly all had got qualifying scores over 1 meter so that was awesome. Emily missed her qualifying score by less than a point which is disappointing, but still did a great job for us, and overall they were all consistent, ”said hHead dive coach Nikki Kelsey. In the afternoon session, the Lumberjacks dove a platform session. Ranking fourth, Luberto finished platform dives with a score of 224.65, followed by his teammates, Sammons fifth at 214.00, Victoria Knapp sixth at 213.20, Maegan Jensen seventh at 202.65 and Kendall Marquez eighth at 186.55. “We did a lot of good things, there were times we weren’t great, but I really thought today the more we dived, the better we got better. I think we got better. better and can’t wait to see what happens, ”Kelsey said. The Lumberjacks will return to competition on December 11 to face Grand Canyon University in Phoenix. Get local news delivered to your inbox!

