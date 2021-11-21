International Men’s Day: two dads and a baby

If you don’t know Daniel Bauer for his makeup artistry, you certainly know him and her husband, Tyrone Braganza, from The big day, a show on which their marriage was featured. Now they are revealing their next step, their daughter, Avisha Braganza Bauer, born in July 2021. It has always been a dream for both of us to have a baby, before we even knew each other, explains Daniel. So we said, let’s do it, and it was the most amazing experience we’ve had. Like most things for non-traditional families in India, the process has been difficult. First of all, they had to rule out adoption, although they wanted to. It was almost impossible for us to adopt here, especially as a gay couple, Daniel says. And with surrogacy laws changing in India as well, they have had to look to the West.

Super super

It’s IVF, so you have a surrogate mother and choose the egg donor, then the mother carries the baby for you. There are a lot of legalities involved. And like all couples, you have to wait, because you don’t know when [the pregnancy] what will happen. We had to wait a year, says Daniel.

They used a US-based agency that a friend had used before, Tyrone says. The first surrogate they chose didn’t get pregnant, so they had to find another one. Fortunately, everything went well: their surrogate mother, Angie, is truly amazing. Angie and the egg donor are from Colombia. Daniel and Tyrone flew there, made their own donation, as Tyrone says, and the doctors created the embryos. The donor was able to give us 10 eggs, says Tyrone. So they used five eggs for Daniels’ sperm and five eggs for mine, and they got six viable embryos. They then chose the most superior embryo for IVF treatment with the surrogate mother.

Adds Daniel, With science you can get carried away, because you can choose gender and so many things. We chose the strongest embryo because all you want at the end of the day is a healthy baby. We had wanted a girl and it happened, so we were really excited! Both feel blessed. Avisha means gift from God. It’s a Sanskrit word and because we live in India, we thought we had an Indian name, Tyrone explains.

(Having a daughter was a dream for Daniel (pictured here with Avisha) and Tyrone)

The best plans

With Avisha initially slated to enter the world in late August, the couple had planned to work hard, then vacation in Mexico, then fly to Colombia for childbirth. It’s easy, isn’t it? Tyrone laughs. Two days before our departure for Mexico, Angie went into labor! he reveals.

The two flew the night of Avisha’s birth and stayed in Colombia for more than two months to settle the papers. If you are traveling with a newborn baby for two months, that really bothers you, says Daniel. When you’re in a relationship and your partner gets pregnant, you see your belly grow bigger and you adjust. For us it was, Oops! There is a baby! So it was overwhelming.

New story

No matter how normal it is for a couple to have a child, Daniel and Tyrones’ surrogacy journey will always be seen through the lens of a gay couple doing something about it. If they wanted to publish their own story, what would they say?

We had a wedding in Germany and also in India, says Daniel. We thought it was a really nice message: you can be gay and you can get married and have a life like any other couple. We did the wedding of the priests on the show as well, and we expected some backlash for that. But a lot of young people gave us very good feedback. Tyrone adds: At the end of the day, whether they’re gay or straight, every parent really wants their child to have a good life.

They are both so successful, from a career point of view, how are they going to juggle their careers and a baby? How are they going to manage? I’ve been thinking about it a lot lately, says Daniel. I wonder how so many women work and care for their babies, women who have no help, or single mothers because it really is a full time job. We were lucky that Tyrone is working from home, and my mom is here and her mom comes and goes, so we have full support. It really changes everything.

As a child born into a non-traditional family in a country where tolerance seems to be decreasing every day, they also reflected on how and where they want to raise Avisha. We were evaluating different scenarios on how best to educate Avisha to understand family dynamics and whether we should move abroad for her studies, says Tyrone. But well cross that bridge when we get there.

Daniel is blunt. I grew up in Germany, because my father is German. We were the only foreigners in the village, and children can be mean. Childhood was difficult for my brother and me. But at the end of the day, if you’ve got the right setup and family support, that’s what matters. Maybe she’ll grow up in India, Tyrone continues. But hey must teach him how to deal with it. She can have obstacles like everyone else, whether she was born into a heterosexual couple or not. People are intimidated and just have to teach him how to handle it. It’s the only thing we can do as parents.

Daniel hopes India is changing. After The big day, these 100% straight young kids said: It was really cool, and the feedback was amazing. So I hope it stays that way. I am sure it will be.