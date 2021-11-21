Storm turns dazzling in Incredible, what if …? Inspirational fan art





New What if …? Style fan art asks what Storm would look like if she took on the role of Dazzler, another hero of the X-Men, by getting a new disco-themed costume.

Marvel fan art is transforming Storm, the mutant goddess of the X-Men, into an ’80s disco queen as a new take onDazzling, as inspired by the companyWhat if…?stories of how events might have unfolded if the story had taken a different path. Marvel’s original 1970sWhat if…?the comics feature Marvel heroes across the multiverse in different circumstances than their original canon storylines. X-Men Mutants Storm and Dazzler had theirs What if…?stories, first with Dazzler as Galactus’ new herald inWhat if? flight. 1 # 33andStorm brought back to life by the Phoenix Force as its last host in What if…? Vol. 2 # 79. Marvel recently announced that the latest incarnation of the series will feature a new What if…?storyline that focuses on Miles Morales as Marvelheroes other than Spider-Man. Marvel released a teaser of Miles as Wolverine and on the upcoming What if…? cover as Captain America. VIDEO OF THE DAY Related: Lizzo Just Found Out She Was Recruited By The X-Men Digital artist Aman Chaudhary shared on Twitter a What if…? story concept starring Storm as mutant superstar Dazzler. Previously, the artist had exploited a similar concept, describing musical artist Lizzo as Dazzler during the time she was referenced inChildren of the atom# 1, and paying homage to the original concept of Dazzler. In Storm’s case, the work is inspired by legendary music icon Whitney Houston and Dazzler’s first Marvel Comic cover featuring the disco queen on roller skates. with his mutant powers as explosive effects on stage. The exhilarating work of art shines a sparkling light of possibility on what Storm’s life might have been like had her parents stayed in New York City. To start in this What if…?, Storm’s parents are reportedly still alive instead of tragically dying in a Cairo fighter plane crash. The main source of Ororo’s claustrophobia was seeing his parents die while trapped under debris, so that fear would no longer be a fight for the mutant. As for her life in New York City with her non-mutant parents, Storm might catch Charles Xavier’s attention and attend the Xavier School for Gifted Youngsters much earlier in life. However, the rise of ’80s disco music in New York City could no doubt have drawn the young mutant to the freely accepting underground scene – something Storm has learned to embrace anyway thanks to the iconic Mohawk punk look of the 80s of the X-Men. Storm’s romances range from members of X-Men Wolverine and Forge, but her most important relationship is with Wakandan King T’Challa. The two first met as children in Africa after Storm saved T’Challa from the kidnappers. However, without Storm roaming Africa after the death of their parents, the future couple might never have met or married, and the Black Panther might even have been killed. Needless to say, while Chaudary’sWhat if…?inspired incredible art, the question behind it is also creating major waves in Marvel history, asStormadopts the role of his compatriot X-ManDazzling. More: Black Panther & Storm Can Finally Have An Equal Relationship Source:Aman Chaudhary 90 day fianc: why the war between Angela and ex-best friend Jojo continues to escalate



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://screenrant.com/storm-dazzler-fan-art-xmen-comics-what-if/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

