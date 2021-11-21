Kylie, Kendall Jenner slammed for promoting fashion brand as Astroworld death toll continues to rise





Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner have faced serious backlash lately on social media. According to Metro, the two sisters have come under fire after their fashion label promoted its new line amid the tragedy surrounding Travis Scott’s Astroworld music festival. Scott, who is expecting another child with Kylie, faces the ramifications of the festival, which resulted in the deaths of 10 people who attended the event. Kendall and Kylie’s eponymous clothing line Wednesday posted a video on Instagram to promote the line. The clip, which was released to promote their new Kendall + Kylie clothing store in the UAE, featured the sisters as they modeled the pieces for their collection. As the video focused on the sisters’ fashion effort, fans criticized the timing of the post. One person even commented on the post with: “10 beautiful humans died at Astroworld, including a nine year old boy. Ezra [Blount]. “ Scott’s Astroworld festival, which took place on November 5 in Houston, resulted in the deaths of 10 spectators. More recently, it was reported that Ezra Blount, the 9-year-old boy who was injured at the festival, has succumbed to his injuries. Blount’s family are now suing Scott and the event organizers for negligence. The family’s legal team said CBS News, “Tonight the Blount family mourn the ultimate and incomprehensible loss of their precious young son. It should not have been the result of taking their son to a concert, a joyous celebration. Ezra’s death is absolutely heartbreaking. . We are committed to seeking answers and justice for the Blount family. But tonight we stand in solidarity with the family, in sorrow and in prayer. “ In light of the Astroworld tragedy, Scott faces a $ 2 billion lawsuit. The lawsuit was brought against Scott, the Drake festival guest, Live Nation, NRG Stadium and others. Thomas Henry, the attorney representing 280 plaintiffs, alleged in the file that fans were “put on a frenzy” during the event that led to the deadly outbreak. The file read: “The defendants wanted to win an exorbitant amount of money from this event, but they chose to cut corners, cut costs and put festival-goers at risk.” Scott’s attorney, Edwin F. McPherson, issued a statement in response to this filing. He said TMZ, in part, “Investigations should start being finger-pointing so that together we can identify exactly what happened and how we can prevent such a situation from happening again.” “

