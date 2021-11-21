From retail to styling for the Met Gala: Lancaster native Manny Jay soars to the fashion world | Entertainment

Emmanuel Colon had just two weeks to create a Met Gala look for one of his longtime clients, beauty influencer and entrepreneur Jackie Aina, when his invitation to the gala arrived late.

It was the first time he had styled someone’s hair for the biggest event in fashion, which was held this year on September 13. The theme was American independence, a theme that could vary greatly depending on who was present.

Aina decided to pay homage to Barbie, and from there, it was full speed ahead. He and his assistants searched for black-owned fashion designers and eventually found Brooklyn-based Fe Noel who created a silky, pink, ’90s Barbie-inspired dress for Aina.

The look, which the designer described as the perfect mix of glamor and girl next door, on fashion site Womens Wear Daily, has received acclaim from Vogue magazine.

It was a lot of prayer, Colon said. I was like, if I don’t pull off that first Met Gala look, I’m going to crawl under a rock forever.

But Colon, 32, kept his cool under the pressure and made it work.

And now he says it’s his best job yet.

I liked it all, says Colon, on a video call from Los Angeles. I loved how quickly and beautifully he came out.

It was a career highlight for the 2008 McCaskey High School graduate, who started working in retail and now works with stars like Saweetie, Machine Gun Kelly and more.

But, her progression from aspiring stylist in the city of Lancaster to famous stylist known as Manny Jay in Los Angeles has not been without obstacles.

Fierce determination

In 2009 Colon had a fever and said he knew something was wrong. And it was: Colon, then 19, was diagnosed with leukemia.

This life-changing moment inspired Colon to pursue his dream of working in the fashion industry with fiery passion.

After two cycles of chemotherapy, Colon quit his retail job and moved to New York City to jumpstart his career. Soon after moving there, he was able to work under the direction of Patricia Field, designer of Sex and the City.

Nothing will stop him. He’s determined, and he’ll get what he wants, says Colons childhood best friend Aracelis Garcia.

Garcia has been at the forefront of much of the Colonists’ journey; when Colon moved to New York, she joined to pursue a professional dancing career. When he moved to Los Angeles to develop her clientele and her personal brand, she became a travel nurse.

You have to move to grow, says Garcia.

Soon after in Los Angeles, Colon had his first famous client: Orange Is the New Black star Dascha Polanco, who played Dayanara Daya Diaz on the series. Since then he has worked with many celebrities including rapper Machine Gun Kelly, R&B artist Ann Marie, actor Skai Jackson and many more.

Consistency is what moves him forward in his career, says Colon. And, continue to create, even if things are not going his way.

It’s not a race, it’s a marathon, says Colon. So I can’t look left or right and worry about what other people are doing. I’m just focusing on what to do.

Colons’ breaking moment, he says, was when he started working with rapper Saweetie in 2018. He was the first stylist to work with her. She is best known for her first single Icy Girl, which went platinum, as well as her collaboration on the viral song Best Friend with Doja Cat.

That’s when people started to notice me, Colon said, adding that he knew Saweetie was going to be a star the moment he laid eyes on her.

Colon started working with beauty influencer Aina in 2019 and has since become her primary stylist. He works with her for every event, from red carpets and personal styling, to Ainas candle company, FORVR Mood.

Aina is Colons’ most involved client to date and one of her favorite people to work with. Colon also credits Chicago R&B artist Ann Marie as one of his favorite clients; between Aina and Ann Marie, he says he fulfills many of his stylistic dreams.

His dream clients? Nicki Minaj and Rihanna.

Everyone knows it, and I would say it from the top of my lungs: I still want Nicki Minaj. I’m obsessed with Nicki Minaj, says Colon. Recently he worked with his wig designer, Arrogant Tae.

Colon also loves Ariana Grande; he worked with her as an assistant stylist for one of the Billboard awards. She was so sweet, so pleasant, so cute, Colon said.

He keeps a Polaroid photo of himself and Grande together to remember the experience.

That’s how you manifest it, said Colon, laughing.

Colon takes inspiration from archived looks, citing singer Aaliyah, a 90s R&B singer who died in 2001, as well as Marilyn Monroe and Madonna. He cherishes the authenticity of their fashion and wants to bring it to his own work.

Lancaster Roots

While Colon lives full time in Los Angeles, he still visits his family in Lancaster a few times a year. Colon says his dream is to buy a house in the county.

I can travel the world and go wherever I want, but there’s nothing like being at home in Lancaster, Colon said.

Colon says he loves Lancaster and gives him an advantage in a cutthroat city like Los Angeles.

Coming from a small town and having big dreams of living, it’s different, says Colon. I am the first generation in my family to do something like this. This is my motivation.

Garcia, a longtime friend of Colons, says the designer is incredibly motivated.

They met in fourth grade at Wickersham Primary School after hearing he was making fun of her eyebrows.

She confronted him, and they’ve been best friends ever since, Garcia said. She is not surprised that he ended up being successful in his career.

When things got tough during childhood, Garcia says they would always talk about it and keep an eye on the future.

It would be like, when I do it big, I have an assistant. You say the things in existence, Garcia said.

And others can do it too. Colon says to use social media to stay connected and market yourself, and not get discouraged if things slow down.

Keep creating, says Colon. There are going to be some really cool moments in your career, some mediocre ones.

Consistency got it this far, Colon says. And he doesn’t plan to quit anytime soon.

Colon is always accepting new clients and wants to see what happens in the next few months.

One of Colons’ biggest upcoming projects is working with Mefeater, a black-owned fashion and entertainment magazine.

I feel like I manifested everything I wanted to do with my career, says Colon.