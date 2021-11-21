“My goal was a beauty! “





City midfielder Rodrigo expressed his joy at scoring a superb goal as City secured a 3-0 Premier League victory over Everton at the Etihad Stadium.

Men’s team Black Friday Deals!

The Spaniard’s love at first sight gave City a two-goal lead in the second half after Raheem Sterling opened the scoring in the first half. A fine display was capped by Bernardo Silva in a third goal on a deflected shot from Cole Palmer. DOWNLOAD THE MAN CITY APP Rodri’s strike was the choice of the field and the midfielder was happy with the way he scored. “Of course I’m very happy with my goal, I don’t score a lot,” he said. “A lot of times I don’t get a chance to shoot casually, but at that point I felt it, a kind of rocket. “I am very happy because the goal was a beauty. “It’s always tough after the international break. The crowd has realized how good we are at this point in the season. I think we’re exceptional right now.” Pep Guardiola’s men managed to break the deadlock in a nice way thanks to Sterling, who scored his 300th Premier League appearance with a nice finish from a splendid pass from Joao Cancelo. CITY + | SIGN UP TO ACCESS EXCLUSIVE CONTENT Rodri was delighted to see the Englishman back in the starting XI and on the scoresheet. “It’s a special day for everyone. It hasn’t been a good time for him but he showed his personality today,” he said. “He has been such an important player for the club in recent years. We need him. “I’m very happy and happy for him. He deserved it. He trained so well this week.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mancity.com/news/mens/post-everton-rodri-reaction-pl-21-nov-63773108 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos