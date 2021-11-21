Kate Beckinsale exposes her endless legs in a tight mini dress



















Kate Beckinsale shared photos from a starry night in a bare-legged little black dress and fans were in awe

Kate beckinsale recently served up quite a few edgy looks and kept her sleek and chic with her latest wonder. MORE: Kate Beckinsale turns heads with her glow in an elegant green dress The actress shared photos from her time at a major event where she wore an intricate little black dress. The outfit featured elaborate gathers and covered one of her arms, as well as a giant flower detail on her shoulder, while leaving the other bare. Loading the player … WATCH: Kate Beckinsale waltzes in the most unexpected costume The dress hit her just above the thighs, showing off her toned legs, as she completed the look with a matching clutch, black strappy heels, and her hair in a bun. Kate attended the Christian Siriano launch event, writing in the caption: “So happy to celebrate the launch of @csiriano’s beautiful book ‘Dresses for Dreaming’ with the best best gang.” MORE: Kate Beckinsale Leaves Fans Hysterical In Dramatic Sheer Skirt In Fun Home Video She added photos of herself showing off the outfit and posing with Christian, as well as some snaps with the main actors also in attendance, such as Alicia Silverstone, Selma Blair, Ashlee Simpson, Leslie Jones, Ava Max and Symone. Kate donned a chic little black dress for Christian Siriano’s book launch Christian responded in the comments, writing: “Thank you !!!!!!! I love you,” while fans of the English actress flocked to her look. One said: “You are the most beautiful”, with another commenting: “So much beauty in a photo”, and a third adding: “Ooooh those legs.” MORE: Kate Beckinsale’s Bold Latex Outfit Is Perfection MORE: Kate Beckinsale Is A Golden Goddess In An Amazing Bodycon Dress While the Underground world the star has pulled off her fashion game over the past few years of events, she’s been a champ at incorporating it with her sense of humor. Kate showed off her amazing look with another photo, this time at home as she leaned over to silence one of her cats, wearing a little maid costume and obediently gazing at her. The actress showed off her dress in a comic photo with her pet cat She just added a wink emoji, and the actress’ fans were hysterical, especially Thandiwe Newton, who commented, “Stop !!!! I told you I CAN’T !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!” ! Don’t make me block you. “ Read more HELLO! American stories here Do you like this story? Sign up for our newsletter to receive more stories like this straight to your inbox.

