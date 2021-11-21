Our new favorite fall clothes and accessories for men

“],” renderIntial “: true,” wordCount “: 350}”>

Many of us have experienced one of the hottest summers on record. Was relieved that the weather was cooler, as well as the possibility of wearing something other than sandals and shorts. Below are some of my favorite fall pieces, with an emphasis on quality, craftsmanship and longevity.

Flint and Tinder Wool Overshirt ($ 170)

(Photo: Jacob Schiller)

Thanks to a textured exterior and details like reinforced elbows, this overshirt has a timeless vibe and could easily be a piece in your grandpa’s wardrobe. I wore it to the office, but its thick, tough wool / polyester blend is durable enough for yard work. When the temperatures get really cold, I’ll put a big waistcoat over it. Here are a few more overcoats that excite me.

Orvis Pro Insulated Shirt Jacket ($ 180): The sleek fit makes this shirt jacket feel like a svelte button-down flannel, but it’s significantly warmer thanks to 40 grams of PrimaLoft Gold Active insulation inside.

Outdoor Research Feedback Shirt Jacket ($ 150): This piece is the definition of a cozy heavyweight flannel shirt lined with fleece and padded with recycled insulation. It’s too bulky to wear to work, but I’ve found it to be the perfect fall layer for those chilly evenings at camp.

Black Diamond Mission Wool Denim Pants ($ 150)

(Photo: Jacob Schiller)

When I saw that Black Diamond was mixing wool with his jeans, I knew I had to try it. Wool adds a good dose of warmth to these stretch jeans, so they’re perfect for rock climbing, hiking or commuting on colder days. The elegant cut goes well with a button fastening and leather boots. I also tested and liked these other new pants.

Flint and Tinder 365 Corduroy Pants ($ 108): Corduroy is back, and it’s my go-to pair because spandex is blended with cotton for extra mobility. Flint and Tinder also offers them in lots of fun colors.

Taylor Stitch The Atelier & Repairs Chino ($ 220): Taylor Stitch collected oversized chinos and gave them to Atelier & Repairs to sew on unused fabric patches. The result is one-of-a-kind pants that look vintage but will last for years.

Forloh AllClima SoftShell Jacket ($ 400)

(Photo: Jacob Schiller)

Soft cases fell out of favor for a few years, everyone turned to hard cases because they were lighter, thinner and almost always waterproof, but soft cases are making a comeback. I’m a fan because although the soft cases are heavier than a waterproof nylon shell, the stretch fabric moves well with my body, adds warmth, is much quieter and is very breathable. This version is one of my favorites because it’s totally waterproof and breathable, comes from the USA, and comes with smart features like zippers and a large adjustable hood. The other soft shell jacket that I liked is the Arcteryx Gamma MX Hoodie ($ 350). This is the most well-cut jacket I have ever worn, with a slim, flattering fit while still providing plenty of room to move. Unlike the AllClima, it’s not waterproof, but it stands up to light rain, cuts the wind, and adds just the right amount of comfort for any temperature between 40 and 65 degrees.

Filson Ballistic Nylon Duffel Backpack Hybrid ($ 245)

(Photo: Jacob Schiller)

Many of you probably have an old trusted North Face or Patagonia duffel bag that you use for most trips. These bags are awesome, but they’re often too big for a quick weekend adventure, the most common type of outing for us nine to five year olds. To fill the void, I used this 47 liters Filson sports bag, which is big enough to hold three days of gear, including jackets, but not so big that my stuff fits in it. It has backpack straps and a few well-placed pockets that hold smaller items, and it’s made from 600D ballistic nylon with bridle leather accents, giving it that classic Filson build quality that will last forever. Another beautiful bag that I have tested is the Bleu de Chauffe Bologna BDC Camera Bag ($ 425), which I use to walk around town. Handcrafted in France, the Bologna is constructed from an eco-friendly vegetable tanned leather that is completely waterproof. It also comes with a high quality leather strap and buckles. Inside, there’s padding and space for a mirrorless camera and two lenses, along with your digital maps and extra batteries. The leather is so sturdy that I will pass this bag on to my children.

Blake Boot of Rhodes Shoes ($ 200)

(Photo: Jacob Schiller)

Blundstone ankle boots are a staple in the mountain town wardrobe. I am a fan of the brand, but I have branched out, and now my favorite is the Blake. A thicker sole and additional leather panel on the front make them a bit more sturdy and look more like the kind of work boot you see on a ranch. They were immediately comfortable right out of the box, so I didn’t have to worry about breaking them. I wore them to the office, on short hikes and for yard work. I also got my hands on a pair of 350 Whites Boots cutters ($ 620). Whites is famous for making the most durable leather boots on the market and has long been aimed at lumberjacks, linemen and wildland firefighters. The 350 comes with the same build quality – they’re handcrafted and include replaceable Vibram soles but aren’t as stiff as White’s work offerings. A break-in is necessary, but after a few uses they were as comfortable as tennis shoes.

Stetson the Explorer Hat ($ 95)

(Photo: Jacob Schiller)

It takes confidence to wear a Stetson, but I encourage you to give it a try as these are beautiful hats that add western flair to any outfit. The Explorer is a good primer: it’s more affordable, and the wool felt construction is totally crushable, so you can throw it in a bag without worrying about ruining the shape. Wool adds warmth on the cooler days, but breathes well and wicks away sweat when I’m hiking. Also, the 2.5 inch brim was great for protecting my nose and neck from the sun. If you want to take your Stetson game to the next level, check out the Filson x Stetson Eagle Ranch Hat ($ 300). Although it is not crushable, it has a more refined appearance and comes with several nice construction qualities: the exterior is made of high quality rabbit fur, and the interior has a satin lining and ‘a leather headband.

