24 Best Amazon Early Black Friday Fashion Deals To Buy Now

Gone are the days when you had to wait for real Black Friday to start buying deals and rush to make all your purchases within 24 hours. Amazon has been posting some amazing fashion deals all month, and within a week of the main trade event, the discounts are getting better and better.

Amazon’s first Black Friday fashion sale includes deals on top rated clothing, footwear and accessories. You will find comfortable sweaters, down jackets and Levi’s jeans for massive discounts. In the shoe department, you can buy Reebok and Adidas sneakers for less, as well as boots popular with customers of Lucky Brand, Sam Edelman and Dr. Martens. And for accessories, Fossil and Calvin Klein handbags are on sale for up to 55% off.

If you’re buying a piece of clothing from Amazon’s first Black Friday sale, make it a super comfy sweater. The Goodthreads Ruffle Sleeve Scoop Neck Jumper is a great choice because it’s made from a soft, stretchy blend of acrylic, nylon, wool, and spandex. It has a crew neckline, ribbing around the hem and cuffs with ruffle details at the end of the sleeves. You can choose from six solid colors and sizes XS to XXL.

“You won’t believe how soft, comfortable and warm this sweater is.” a reviewer wrote. “I think I could live there all winter. The long sleeves are different and very pretty. This sweater will go great with jeans and dress pants or a skirt, so it is very versatile and will fit many different occasions. And so comfortable! “

Buy it! Goodthreads Ruffle Sleeve Scoop Neck Sweater, $ 30.50 (orig. $ 35.90); amazon.com

Need a new pair of sneakers? Now is the time to grab the Gigi hadid-approved Reebok Club C Trainers on sale for $ 40. The vintage-inspired shoes are made from vegan leather with a padded sockliner and sockliner. They are available in 33 colors, including neutrals, glitters, and even whimsical patterns.

“I love them,” a client started. “If you’ve been looking at them for a long time like me, do yourself a favor and buy them! These are my most comfortable pair of shoes I own now, and they go with any look.”

Buy it! Reebok Club C sneakers, $ 40 (original $ 70); amazon.com

After purchasing a new sweater and a pair of sneakers, collect the Fossil Kinley Leather Satchel for 30 percent off. The leather handbag would make a great holiday gift for a loved one (or yourself). It has both a shoulder strap and a shoulder strap, two exterior pockets and three interior pockets. You can choose from two solid colors and a pattern.

“This bag is just the right size if you’re trying to scale down (from the tote) or scale up from the shoulder strap,” a client said. “I can store whatever was in the shoulder bag with the addition of my iPad Mini. This bag [has] such a great fit and feel so good that I bought it in black. “

Buy it! Fossil Kinley leather satchel, $ 140 (orig. $ 200); amazon.com

