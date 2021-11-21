Fashion
Baylor’s No.9 men’s basketball blocks Stanford for victory
By Gio Gennero | Sports editor
Number 9 Baylor beat Stanford University to remain undefeated at 4-0. Despite a back-and-forth in the first half, Baylor fled with the game behind their overwhelming defense to give Stanford their second loss of the 86-48 season.
Baylor have won 17 straight home games and are 29-1 at home since last season. Their defense once again led the way by forcing 22 turnovers leading to 28 turnaround points and 25 quick break points. Baylor became the first team to hold Stanford under 50 in nearly three years. Their 40 points in the paint helped propel the Bears into their resounding victory. Head coach Scott Drew said things aren’t easy in games like this.
“The first half is more typical of a Big 12 game,” said Drew. “You don’t go down in transition and just get a bunch of dunks. You have to work for stuff. We did a great job in the second half, wearing them down and increasing our intensity. “
Senior guard James Akinjo had a strong all-around outing with his second straight double-double. He finished with 11 points and 11 assists as well as four steals. Akinjo said he always managed to pass well, but now has more of an opportunity to show it.
“It’s an ability I’ve always had,” Akinjo said. “This year, the players I play with, I can show it more. I like to play fast and involve my teammates.
Second-year guard LJ Cryer led the Bears with 21 points on an 8-on-12 shot with the help of first-year forward Kendall Brown who called with 15 points, missing just two shots. Senior forward Matthew Mayer enjoyed an evening of rest as he shot 1-7, 0-4 from three runs to finish with just four points.
In the first half, it was a close match as neither team moved away from the start. Several buckets from Cryer and Akinjo helped the Bears keep a small lead and some momentum on their side. Brown went 3-3 including two to three points to end the half with 8 points.
At halftime, Cryer led the team with 10 points. However, Akinjo controlled the Bears offense as he finished the halftime with six points and six assists and was the primary ball handler. Akinjo also closed the half with a high float as time ticked to help the Bears move up 34-28 at the break.
In the second half, Baylor maintained their defensive grip on the game. Baylor forced seven Stanford turnovers and a five-minute drought early in the half to extend their lead with an 11-point run. This was just the start for Baylor as they continued to stifle Stanford as a six-minute 19-2 run forced a Stanford time-out at 53-31. The Bears got a save on seemingly all of Stanford’s offensive possessions, as it took more than 10 minutes after the start of the second half for Stanford to reach their first basket. Drew praised his team for the defense they played in the second half.
“To keep them at 29 percent and over 10 scoreless minutes on the field,” Drew said. “You don’t get that every night, even though you play great defense sometimes the ball just comes in. I really thank our guys for increasing that defensively.”
With less than six minutes to play, the Bears have not let go. After a steal from Akinjo, four of the five Bears on the field touched the ball en route to a final and one for the Bears, pushing the lead to 35. The Bears never stopped putting pressure on them. ‘they were heading for a resounding victory.
The Bears shot 60% in the second half, including 40% from beyond the arc. They also made 12 interceptions in the half and ended the Stanford offense. Cryer said his defense was a big goal in the second half.
“We just had to all come together in the second half and lock down,” Cryer said. “On the defensive side, set up several stops to increase the lead. In the first half, we didn’t have several saves in a row. We would get a save and then let them score, then get a save and then let them score. Getting back-to-back stops helped us have a big race.
Baylor returns to action Wednesday to face Arizona State University at 6:30 p.m. in Paradise Island, Bahamas, for the first round of the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament.
Sources
2/ https://baylorlariat.com/2021/11/21/no-9-baylor-mens-basketball-lock-down-stanford-for-win/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]