Baylor’s No.9 men’s basketball blocks Stanford for victory

By Gio Gennero | Sports editor

Number 9 Baylor beat Stanford University to remain undefeated at 4-0. Despite a back-and-forth in the first half, Baylor fled with the game behind their overwhelming defense to give Stanford their second loss of the 86-48 season.

Baylor have won 17 straight home games and are 29-1 at home since last season. Their defense once again led the way by forcing 22 turnovers leading to 28 turnaround points and 25 quick break points. Baylor became the first team to hold Stanford under 50 in nearly three years. Their 40 points in the paint helped propel the Bears into their resounding victory. Head coach Scott Drew said things aren’t easy in games like this.

“The first half is more typical of a Big 12 game,” said Drew. “You don’t go down in transition and just get a bunch of dunks. You have to work for stuff. We did a great job in the second half, wearing them down and increasing our intensity. “

Senior guard James Akinjo had a strong all-around outing with his second straight double-double. He finished with 11 points and 11 assists as well as four steals. Akinjo said he always managed to pass well, but now has more of an opportunity to show it.

“It’s an ability I’ve always had,” Akinjo said. “This year, the players I play with, I can show it more. I like to play fast and involve my teammates.

Second-year guard LJ Cryer led the Bears with 21 points on an 8-on-12 shot with the help of first-year forward Kendall Brown who called with 15 points, missing just two shots. Senior forward Matthew Mayer enjoyed an evening of rest as he shot 1-7, 0-4 from three runs to finish with just four points.

In the first half, it was a close match as neither team moved away from the start. Several buckets from Cryer and Akinjo helped the Bears keep a small lead and some momentum on their side. Brown went 3-3 including two to three points to end the half with 8 points.

At halftime, Cryer led the team with 10 points. However, Akinjo controlled the Bears offense as he finished the halftime with six points and six assists and was the primary ball handler. Akinjo also closed the half with a high float as time ticked to help the Bears move up 34-28 at the break.

In the second half, Baylor maintained their defensive grip on the game. Baylor forced seven Stanford turnovers and a five-minute drought early in the half to extend their lead with an 11-point run. This was just the start for Baylor as they continued to stifle Stanford as a six-minute 19-2 run forced a Stanford time-out at 53-31. The Bears got a save on seemingly all of Stanford’s offensive possessions, as it took more than 10 minutes after the start of the second half for Stanford to reach their first basket. Drew praised his team for the defense they played in the second half.

“To keep them at 29 percent and over 10 scoreless minutes on the field,” Drew said. “You don’t get that every night, even though you play great defense sometimes the ball just comes in. I really thank our guys for increasing that defensively.”

With less than six minutes to play, the Bears have not let go. After a steal from Akinjo, four of the five Bears on the field touched the ball en route to a final and one for the Bears, pushing the lead to 35. The Bears never stopped putting pressure on them. ‘they were heading for a resounding victory.

The Bears shot 60% in the second half, including 40% from beyond the arc. They also made 12 interceptions in the half and ended the Stanford offense. Cryer said his defense was a big goal in the second half.

“We just had to all come together in the second half and lock down,” Cryer said. “On the defensive side, set up several stops to increase the lead. In the first half, we didn’t have several saves in a row. We would get a save and then let them score, then get a save and then let them score. Getting back-to-back stops helped us have a big race.

Baylor returns to action Wednesday to face Arizona State University at 6:30 p.m. in Paradise Island, Bahamas, for the first round of the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament.