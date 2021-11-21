thing of the past? – Basement medicine

Dress codes, while gone from most people’s lives by the time they get to college, are certainly not forgotten. Just mentioning them brings heated discussions to life. But why is this such a big deal?

First of all, it is important to understand the intention. We were preparing students for an outside world, and we should think of it as work, and students should see coming to school as work, said Darcy Fletcher, administrator of a local college. I think we were just preparing people for the real world.

Many other administrators agree, saying that in the world beyond school, what you wear determines some important things. If you are dressed professionally, you act professionally, said Diane Reilly, principal of an elementary school. Clothing can really affect your behavior.

It can also affect the way you learn, according to elementary school teacher Daylin Judkins. You are going to turn professional and learn, said Judkins. You don’t come and show what’s under your clothes. This sentiment has been echoed by many others.

The idea that professional dress promotes a professional environment is prevalent in school communities and the world at large. Although widespread, however, it is not necessarily shared among students.

They say it’s for professionalism, said NVU student Ally Marcou, who has researched dress codes. They talk about the uniformity and the spirit of the school. I really think it comes down to a bit of patriarchy and a bit of societal expectations, though.

Arlo Adrich, an NVU student who attended high school at St. Johnsbury Academy, was also disappointed with the professionalism that was the reason for the dress codes. They say the point was to encourage professional behavior, which was so stupid and completely wrong, he said. In fact, he was very overwhelmed.

He added another reason to the dress codes, at least in his experience. I think it was a question of image. They wanted their school to be that place of professionalism and elites, but in the end I think it was an outdated thing that will never change, unfortunately.

While students interviewed for this article agree that teachers and administrators cite professionalism as the rationale for dress codes, many also feel something darker behind the codes – sexism.

I don’t think the intention is to be misogynist, said high school student Adelle MacDowell. I think it comes from a half-designed and flawed notion like, we should try to keep things professional and have a safe learning environment, but it turns into something that can be used as a tool to oppress women.

It is a common feeling among a number of female college students that although the wording emphasizes creating a safe space, the idea behind it is pervasive in society. Bodies, and women’s bodies in particular, are considered unprofessional.

Male college students also agree with this. Like most things in society, dress codes exist just to make old whites happy, said Union 32 student Colby Frostick. They have this idea of ​​what a woman should be, but in reality it is. is very different now. We have a lot more body positivity and it’s more open.

NVU student Danye Bell asked: At the end of the day, what’s unprofessional about a woman’s chest? This is the real question that many people struggle with. In our company, you are expected to cover up when you go to work, and after working hours you can take off your outer layers and have fun.

While there is nothing fundamentally wrong with the notion of different clothes for different occasions, there is a clear group of people that this idea centers around. Men’s outfits are judged professional or unprofessional by the amount of pimples, while women are judged by the amount of skin.

This was the case at Craftsbury Academy. Men were given a dress code for profanity on their t-shirts, while girls were given a dress code to show off their skin, Orion Cenkl said. But that was pretty much at the manager’s discretion, and she was traditional and old-fashioned and didn’t like new fashion trends.

Some say that in addition to the idea that bodies are unprofessional, student dress code negatively affects the quality of learning.

I have some angst at the current policies, as I feel they have mostly been about controlling organs and racking up unnecessary disciplinary measures, said one teacher, who wished to remain anonymous. When I think of a dress code, I think of growing up in the South, and I would always be in trouble for having ripped jeans. It would clearly disrupt my educational experience and get me out of the classroom to meet the dean just to have holes in my jeans.

Many students agree that dress codes are completely unnecessary. My school doesn’t really have a dress code and everything seems to be going well. Seeing someone’s stomach isn’t something that makes learning more difficult, said high school student Anna Gale.

Other schools also function very well without dress codes. In England you can really wear anything and nobody cares. Cenkl said. It’s just an unspoken rule that you don’t wear anything too much there.

Even in schools where there are dress codes, students are not necessarily required to go home and change. Mae Searles, a high school student, remembers wearing shorts that violated the dress code.

My shorts weren’t at my fingertips, but I didn’t have to change. It was only public humiliation, she said. This theme of being questioned in front of people, without direct disciplinary action, is common.

MacDowell experienced this when his shorts broke the dress code. It was just a little embarrassing to be berated that way when you didn’t feel like you were doing something wrong, especially in front of other people, she said, remembering a time. where one of her friends wore a skirt which, while technically respecting the dress code, was questioned by several teachers. The student was eventually asked to pull up her skirt to prove she had spandex underneath, much to her embarrassment.

My sister [got dress-coded] all the time, Bell said. She’s plus size so she couldn’t wear certain things without them saying oh that’s inappropriate. Women are much more affected by the dress code than men, especially people of plus size.

Their bodies are naturally more restricted by dress codes because you can’t show off your cleavage and thighs, and you have to have your skirts below a certain point, but if you are a certain size, your skirts won’t fall off. as low.

It’s not just tall people who feel particularly targeted. Marcou said the issue goes beyond narrow consideration, extending to areas of the classroom as well. Women from low-income communities are particularly affected, she said. It’s done like an equalizer, but I personally feel like it can create more problems.

In the end, there seemed to be one main characteristic in those most affected. [Dress codes] predominantly target women, Frostick said. I would never have a dress code for something I normally wear, but girls do it for totally ridiculous things. He once recounted that he and his friends decided to have an express dress code, just to prove a point.

Dress codes aren’t just for women. I have a dress code for sure, all the time, Aldrich said. But I would just ignore it.

The girls probably had it much harder, he adds, I had friends who called themselves in front of everyone, and then had to change into office clothes that didn’t suit them at all.

Of course, some administrators and teachers have little use for dress codes.

If mutual respect for identities remains, there is no need for a dress code, said another teacher who asked not to be identified because of her position. I wouldn’t want to see things that promote extreme vulgarities, but I wouldn’t say it would be detrimental as there are no dress codes in society.

We don’t go out to the grocery store and have our whole day destroyed by other people and what they wear, although it is not a professional environment. I think if we instill culture and norms and mutual respect, and that’s ingrained, I don’t see the need for a dress code.

Ultimately, it is true that dress codes are a thing of the past for many students, but the feeling they caused is remembered.

In high school I was always worried if what I was wearing was too revealing or showing too much and getting stares, said Mei Elander, an NVU student. But here I can just wear whatever I want and not have to worry about comments.

Everyone wears anything, and everyone is fine with it. I think [dress codes] relate to how women are sexualized and how it becomes their fault if they wear certain clothes. Girls will be called sluts and whores for wearing certain things, and schools respond to this by having a dress code.

Dress codes are likely to remain in place in many schools across the country, which elementary school teacher Erin Carr finds disturbing. These codes reflect distorted priorities, she suggested.

When the dress code is written in a way that says clothes are a distraction for others, it makes it seem like it is part of the spectrum of cultural practices that require women to cover themselves up to prevent unclean thoughts of others. men, Carr said. We need to think about the root of the problem. Is it in the clothes someone is wearing, or in the mind of the beholder? Adults should focus on students’ schoolwork, not on their clothes or body.