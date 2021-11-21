Dior arrives in Caribbean with pop-up at Cheval Blanc St. Barth – WWD

PARIS – Dioriviera arrives in the Caribbean.

After landing in destinations as diverse as Mykonos, Hong Kong and Beverly Hills for the summer, the beach collection went on sale Friday in a pop-up at the Cheval Blanc hotel in St. Barts, which is expected to remain open. until March 4.

This reflects the growing synergies between Dior and the hotel division of the parent company LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, following the opening of a Dior spa at the Cheval Blanc hotel belonging to LVMH in Paris, which was bowed in September. .

“LVMH is a lifestyle in all the brands it represents,” Pietro Beccari, Chairman and CEO of Christian Dior Couture, told WWD.

“It’s not a structural collaboration, but I would say there is a natural push to collaborate more and exchange more to do something together, which is true for Cheval Blanc and one day could be true for Belmond too. “, he added. , referring to the luxury travel division that owns properties including the Cipriani Hotel in Venice.

Saint-Barth has seen a resurgence in popularity since June, when travel restrictions linked to the coronavirus pandemic were lifted, said Christelle Hilpron, general manager of Cheval Blanc Saint-Barth. “We have had three wonderful summer months,” she said.

While American travelers make up 60% of hotel guests, Europeans are also making a comeback and bookings are strong for the holiday season ahead.

“We are feeling a revival, so now is the right time to launch an adventure like this after two difficult years,” said Hilpron. The luxurious beachfront hotel has two permanent multi-brand stores – one for women, one for men – including an Emilio Pucci corner.

Dior has taken over the bar and swimming pool of the La Cabane restaurant, as well as an Ocean Suite with private terrace and swimming pool, where umbrellas, deckchairs and outdoor pergola are adorned with an ivory and beige version of its signature toile de jouy pattern.

The pop-up will feature Dioriviera pieces alongside items from the cruise collection designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri, covering women’s ready-to-wear, footwear, leather goods and accessories. Exclusives include a white toile de jouy tote bag, a gold and white houndstooth bob and souvenir items embroidered with the island’s name.

The French fashion house showcased the beach collection at a pop-up store in Mykonos in 2018, joining the ranks of luxury brands wooing shoppers in summer vacation destinations with seasonal merchandise and convenient temporary locations. Although it has regularly added new destinations, efforts have mainly focused on the European summer months.

Now Beccari is focusing on winter hotspots, which include the Nammos Beach Club at the Four Seasons Resort Dubai, where Dior recently opened a concept store featuring a 3D printed structure made of natural materials, including clay, sand and raw fibers. The Saint-Barth pop-up, the 19th this year with Dioriviera, will coincide with the opening of a pop-up store in the island’s capital, Gustavia.

“The two sites are not exactly close to each other. Le Cheval Blanc is aimed at customers, but also at people who have lunch on the beach or leave for the day, or come to dine. And Gustavia will have a greater amount of traffic, which is the natural traffic of people who sail, dine and have a drink in the city, ”Beccari said.

“It is important that Dior also covers this market, given the successes that we have had in the world with Dioriviera”, added the manager, who plans to spend Christmas in Saint-Barth.

While he declined to say how much of Dior’s revenue is generated by Dioriviera capsules, complementary lines clearly play a growing role in the brand’s assortment. They include Dior Chez Moi loungewear and the recently launched Dior Alps skiwear collection.

“We have already demonstrated that these are important expressions of the brand and that we will continue to nurture and enrich them,” said Beccari.

“[Dioriviera is] an important pillar. It’s important for business, it’s important for our image. I find it nice to surprise your regular customer in town and make him discover Dior in a different light. It’s like when you know a person in the office and you meet the same person on vacation – very often it’s a different person, ”he noted.

“It makes people curious, excited, and ready to push the door and find out, which is exactly what we love about this pop-up, and [allows us to] ultimately recruit new clients who may not like your city look, and they prefer the more relaxed, ”he explained.

And it looks like Dior will take its journey into hospitality even further. When it reopens its historic headquarters at 30 avenue Montaigne in Paris after two years of renovations, the six-story building will have a new attraction: a restaurant designed by architect Peter Marino and run by French chef Jean Imbert.

Beccari declined to comment on speculation the project would also include hotel rooms. “A lot of surprises come with this store, which is not exactly a store. It’s a brand statement, ”he said.

