Fashion
Dior arrives in Caribbean with pop-up at Cheval Blanc St. Barth – WWD
PARIS – Dioriviera arrives in the Caribbean.
After landing in destinations as diverse as Mykonos, Hong Kong and Beverly Hills for the summer, the beach collection went on sale Friday in a pop-up at the Cheval Blanc hotel in St. Barts, which is expected to remain open. until March 4.
This reflects the growing synergies between Dior and the hotel division of the parent company LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, following the opening of a Dior spa at the Cheval Blanc hotel belonging to LVMH in Paris, which was bowed in September. .
“LVMH is a lifestyle in all the brands it represents,” Pietro Beccari, Chairman and CEO of Christian Dior Couture, told WWD.
“It’s not a structural collaboration, but I would say there is a natural push to collaborate more and exchange more to do something together, which is true for Cheval Blanc and one day could be true for Belmond too. “, he added. , referring to the luxury travel division that owns properties including the Cipriani Hotel in Venice.
Saint-Barth has seen a resurgence in popularity since June, when travel restrictions linked to the coronavirus pandemic were lifted, said Christelle Hilpron, general manager of Cheval Blanc Saint-Barth. “We have had three wonderful summer months,” she said.
While American travelers make up 60% of hotel guests, Europeans are also making a comeback and bookings are strong for the holiday season ahead.
“We are feeling a revival, so now is the right time to launch an adventure like this after two difficult years,” said Hilpron. The luxurious beachfront hotel has two permanent multi-brand stores – one for women, one for men – including an Emilio Pucci corner.
Dior has taken over the bar and swimming pool of the La Cabane restaurant, as well as an Ocean Suite with private terrace and swimming pool, where umbrellas, deckchairs and outdoor pergola are adorned with an ivory and beige version of its signature toile de jouy pattern.
The pop-up will feature Dioriviera pieces alongside items from the cruise collection designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri, covering women’s ready-to-wear, footwear, leather goods and accessories. Exclusives include a white toile de jouy tote bag, a gold and white houndstooth bob and souvenir items embroidered with the island’s name.
The French fashion house showcased the beach collection at a pop-up store in Mykonos in 2018, joining the ranks of luxury brands wooing shoppers in summer vacation destinations with seasonal merchandise and convenient temporary locations. Although it has regularly added new destinations, efforts have mainly focused on the European summer months.
Now Beccari is focusing on winter hotspots, which include the Nammos Beach Club at the Four Seasons Resort Dubai, where Dior recently opened a concept store featuring a 3D printed structure made of natural materials, including clay, sand and raw fibers. The Saint-Barth pop-up, the 19th this year with Dioriviera, will coincide with the opening of a pop-up store in the island’s capital, Gustavia.
“The two sites are not exactly close to each other. Le Cheval Blanc is aimed at customers, but also at people who have lunch on the beach or leave for the day, or come to dine. And Gustavia will have a greater amount of traffic, which is the natural traffic of people who sail, dine and have a drink in the city, ”Beccari said.
“It is important that Dior also covers this market, given the successes that we have had in the world with Dioriviera”, added the manager, who plans to spend Christmas in Saint-Barth.
While he declined to say how much of Dior’s revenue is generated by Dioriviera capsules, complementary lines clearly play a growing role in the brand’s assortment. They include Dior Chez Moi loungewear and the recently launched Dior Alps skiwear collection.
“We have already demonstrated that these are important expressions of the brand and that we will continue to nurture and enrich them,” said Beccari.
“[Dioriviera is] an important pillar. It’s important for business, it’s important for our image. I find it nice to surprise your regular customer in town and make him discover Dior in a different light. It’s like when you know a person in the office and you meet the same person on vacation – very often it’s a different person, ”he noted.
“It makes people curious, excited, and ready to push the door and find out, which is exactly what we love about this pop-up, and [allows us to] ultimately recruit new clients who may not like your city look, and they prefer the more relaxed, ”he explained.
And it looks like Dior will take its journey into hospitality even further. When it reopens its historic headquarters at 30 avenue Montaigne in Paris after two years of renovations, the six-story building will have a new attraction: a restaurant designed by architect Peter Marino and run by French chef Jean Imbert.
Beccari declined to comment on speculation the project would also include hotel rooms. “A lot of surprises come with this store, which is not exactly a store. It’s a brand statement, ”he said.
SEE ALSO:
Dior expands its Dioriviera Beach collection with pop-ups in China and the United States
Summer vacation pop-up boutique kicks off with Dior at Rosewood Miramar Beach
Dior opens a restaurant in Paris with chef Jean Imbert
Sources
2/ https://wwd.com/fashion-news/fashion-features/exclusive-dior-heads-to-the-caribbean-with-pop-up-at-cheval-blanc-st-barths-1234999817/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]