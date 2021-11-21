Who is behind the camera? Una Healy Stuns In Black Dress In Luxury Hotel





Singer and TV presenter Una Healy wowed fans with an “absolutely breathtaking” snapshot of her luxury weekend at a five-star hotel. The former Saturday star has been away from her home for a few days at the Dromoland Castle Hotel & Country Club in Co Clare, and it looks like she is making the most of her stay. The Heart of Saturday Night host wowed her followers with the black ruffle bodycon dress she wore accessorized with gold jewelry and red lipstick. “Wow Una, you look unreal,” wrote a fan in the comments below the photo, which shows the mother of two posing at the top of a grand staircase in front of a chandelier and a large window. Other reviewers wrote that they liked her dress, with one describing the 40-year-old as a “natural beauty.” Another joked that “even the guy in the portrait approves” in reference to the painting behind her. Earlier on Saturday, Una joked about her old Saturday bandmate Frankie Bridge who signed up to take part in the latest series of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here, which is set again. in a Welsh castle. “I think my castle experience is slightly different from what @frankiebridge is about to go through,” she wrote in a caption of a photo of herself against the banister of the castle staircase. Dromoland. Una, who revealed little with whom she spent the weekend and who was behind the camera, has been single since her split from David Breen. She recently revealed that her daughter Aoife took on an Irish accent a year after moving from England to Ireland, where they lived before Una’s split from her ex-husband Ben Foden. “Aoife is starting to call me ‘Mum’ and not ‘Mum’ as they say in England,” she told RTE Guide. “My accent has never rubbed off on them in the UK; it’s only now that we’re back that they start picking it up. She added: “The kids are really settled in Ireland now and they have a lot of new friends in Thurles; they go to the school I went to. “And with everything we’ve done over the years, they’re very close to my parents and my parents are very supportive of me as a single parent.”

