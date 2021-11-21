Australia’s superb ‘Lagos alternative’ explodes on social media





A beach in South Australia that looks a bit European has Australian social media users dusting off their cameras and charging their phones. This beach ? Port Wilunga. One of the most photographed beaches on the Fleurieu Peninsula, Port Wilunga features the remains of the Port Willunga pier and some cool little caves that would not be out of place in Portugal’s Algarve region. The beach is located 35 km south of Adelaide. Like many destinations in recent times, it has exploded on social media and has been compared to vaguely similar landscapes abroad.(maybe because people are going crazy for not being able to travel abroad). RELATED: I Went To Adelaides Andalucia. It ruined me for life Left: Port Wilunga caves in South Australia (photo credit: @Rollingstone_gypsyy). Right: Lagos beach in Portugal (photo credit: @anni_heinicke)

The daily mail recently reported that the sands of Port Wilunga “were reminiscent of picturesque southern Europe” and that “from caves carved into the cliffs by fishermen who once stored boats, there are now Instagram hotspots used as a backdrop by millennial and Generation Z travelers “. They also compared it to a Sicilian island. Browsing through the beach photos page on Instagram, we see that it is not only the caves that visitors enjoy, but also sections of the hull of the Star of Greece, a freighter that came to be a cropper in 1888, and which has become one of Australia’s most popular diving spots. Port Wilunga has also made its way to TikTok, as you can see in the video at the top of this article, which was taken by the TikTok user. @salty_aura. Sand, caves and a wreck aren’t the only things Port Wilunga has to offer. At the edge of the cliff is the Star of Greece restaurant. The restaurant offers diners great views along the coast and (at low tide) some of the remains of the wreck can be seen. Left: Port Wilunga by frankie__19. Right: Beliche (a beach half an hour from Lagos), by @amaliejamil. Another attraction is the nearby historic township of Aldinga, where you can sample baked goods, cafes, clothing boutiques, and grocery stores (and markets in the summer). Check out the following images of the Algarve region in Portugal and Port Wilunga in South Australia, and decide for yourself what you prefer to visit. Read more

