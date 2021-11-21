New study shows which fashion resale strategies are best for the planet and businesses







3 Min reading A study compares popular resale approaches to determine which is the most profitable for both business and the environment. There are several approaches to resale fashion, but a study determined whether brands are just greenwashing using certain resale models, or actually helping to reduce fashion waste. According to a new to studyClothing resale strategies like swapping for discounts tend to be better for business and the planet when it comes to durable goods. Related: Fashion uses circularity to hide recycling lies, new movie reveals Resale Fashion Strategies The study, which will soon be published in the journal Production and operations management, analyzed two different resale strategies. The first is the swap model, where customers bring in their old clothes in exchange for a discount on new items, and the second is a peer-to-peer marketplace where businesses take a commission when customers sell and ship. their pre-loved products directly through the brands site. While Patagonia uses the old model and resells the collected trade-in clothing to other customers, H&M has adopted the second for its COS subsidiary, where customers can engage in the resale market through its online platform. Using game theory and product lifecycle assessments, the researchers found that the trading model was a win-win for the planet and profited with highly sustainable products. Companies are able to set higher prices for high quality products, thereby increasing turnover, while ensuring that their products are reused for longer by the customer. Read: 5 signs that fashion greenwashing will have to stop Making sustainable development profitable for brands To learn more about the study, lead author Aditya Vedantam, PhD. from the University of Buffalo School of Management in New York said: With this research, we wanted to help companies align their business and climate goals. Clothing companies once viewed second-hand products as competitors to their newer styles, but today many brands are looking for ways to resell second-hand clothing and capture those customers, Vedantam continued. With the trend towards a circular economy, retailers must adopt a resale strategy that will maximize profits and minimize their climate impact. While the exchange model was touted as a win-win solution for the environment and for companies that make sustainable fashion pieces, the study also found that the P2P approach was only better if one exchanged shoddy items. Indeed, the majority of the carbon footprint of low-quality fast fashion comes from the production process. Therefore, getting people to trade directly in a P2P marketplace to get a few more uses before elimination would be a smart move for brands like H&M. Our results provide a roadmap for brands to assess their resale activity and for consumers to verify the claims they make, shared Vedantam, who hopes the results can help consumers better detect brand greenwashing, even when ‘they adopt circular models. Circular fashion has become increasingly popular with consumers looking to buy sustainably, with the U.S. clothing resale market expected to reach $ 77 billion by 2026, according to a report from the platform. thredUP logging. All images are courtesy of Unsplash.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.greenqueen.com.hk/resale-fashion-strategies-study/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos