Denver Rescue worker fatally stabbed in men’s shelter





A member of the Denver Rescue Mission staff was fatally stabbed Saturday night at the mission’s men’s shelter. The stabbing suspect was a guest at the shelter at 4600 E. 48th Avenue, Denver Police Public Information Officer Nate Magee said on Sunday. Police reported the stabbing shortly after 9 p.m. on Saturday and said on Sunday that the victim, a man, had died. Magee was unsure if the stabbing suspect had been arrested and was unable to identify the suspect or give details of what had happened except to say that he believed the stabbing had taken place outside of 48th Avenue Center but still on refuge property. The deceased man has not been publicly identified. Nicole Tschetter of the Denver Rescue Mission said the organization made no comment on Sunday. The men’s shelter is owned by the City of Denver but is operated by Denver Rescue Mission, a Christian nonprofit organization. The 48th Avenue Center operates 24/7 and offers showers, toilets, men’s overnight beds, and three meals a day. Tschetter referred questions about the fatal stabbing to the Denver Department of Housing Stability. A spokesperson on the spot, Sabrina Allie, did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but said in a statement that the agency was “deeply saddened” by the stabbing. “(We) stand ready to support our supplier partners at the Denver Rescue Mission following the tragic death of a staff member outside the 4600 E. 48th Ave. men’s shelter last night,” the statement said. “Our hearts go out to family, friends and colleagues at this shelter and to all who are grappling with the consequences of this senseless violence and the loss of a loved one.” #DPD investigating a stabbing that occurred in the 4600 block of E 48th Ave. An adult male was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. The investigation is still ongoing. Updates will be posted to this thread as they become available. pic.twitter.com/XhbO2Zi9gL – Denver Police Department (@DenverPolice) November 21, 2021

