Can fans really buy the “13 Going On 30” dress that Jennifer Garner wore?

Even though 2004 was a long time ago, fans haven’t forgotten one of Jennifer Garner’s most iconic films of her entire career: “13 Going on 30”. Who knew that a romantic feel-good comedy could have a place in pop culture? But that’s exactly what the movie did, and even now it’s gaining new fans.

There are also fans who are longtime film lovers, like Ariana Grande, who donned a Jenna Rink-esque dress for Halloween 2021. But her debut got fans thinking: is there really a place to buy a ’13 ‘, or is everyone who wants to be Jenna Rink stuck with DIY?

While Ariana Grande apparently got her dress straight from Donatella Versace, and he made a little different from the original (stripe width, folks!), fans shouldn’t give up hope just yet.

Who designed the “13 Going On 30” dress?

The original ’13 Going on 30 ‘dress is a Versace creation, emphasizes Vogue, but it wasn’t necessarily a straightforward version. In fact, the fashion magazine states that the look came from Versace. Spring 2003 collection, but that it was a different color from that of the dress that appeared on the Milan catwalk.

Of course, it turns out that the original ’13 Going on 30 ‘dress is still there; according to Magazine W, his the the dress Ariana Grande wore in “The Voice”. But it had to be reworked (her stylist said the look took six months to compile) from when Jennifer Garner wore it over 15 years ago, which is probably why the stripe placement is somewhat different.

It’s crazy to think that Ariana Grande has such a connection in Hollywood that she can easily grab a 17-year-old dress from a cult movie and generate even more buzz than the movie itself did. the origin. Fans of the film are there for that, even if they are jealous.

So, for those fans who can’t call on Donatella Versace (or hire a personal stylist), what are the other options for grabbing a “13 Going on 30” dress to play dress up? Where just wallow in longing?

Fans can order their own ’13 Going On 30 ‘dress

It is true that the popularity of the Versace dress has not waned over the years. But the recent Hollywood revival in clothing also has another explanation: the child star who played a young Jenna Rink grew up and recreates scenes from the film herself.

Christa B. Allen has definitely grown up (and recently turned 30) and was taken to TikTok with many nostalgic comebacks from the movie “13 Going on 30”. In fact, she’s essentially credited with helping popularize the dress for Halloween 2021 with over four million likes on TikTok.

And according to Vogue, Allen admitted to ordering her custom-made dress from a designer specializing in leisure time. A replica still comes at a steep price, though (if one can even get on the exclusive designer list); almost $ 500.

While it’s unfortunate that Christa herself wasn’t able to flaunt the original Versace dress, the fact that she sought out a replica clearly means it’s an option available to fans as well.

Counterfeits are available everywhere

Any more positive news for the more frugal “13 Going on 30” fans? If Versace or a replica is out of the question, maybe throwing $ 20 at an online store will allow future Jenna Rinks to find a suitable dress. The Cider online store offers their version of the garment for $ 18, and it’s available in sizes ranging from XS to 2XL.

Fans can also find other reasonably priced iterations of the dress on Etsy (ranging from around $ 25 to $ 30) or even through a retailer connected to Walmart (for around $ 20). Poshmark is also known to have a dress in stock, in a similar price range.

Most versions of the dress seem to have a little different finish, and some look velvety or even shiny. Of course, if fans are hoping to recreate the look of a Halloween costume, some leeway is likely allowed.

Even different stripe patterns are probably acceptable; Christa B. Allen’s version had glitter on the “under bust” cutout area, while the original did not. Authenticity also won’t matter for fans who just love the look and want to take it back to 2004 Jennifer Garner style.

Either way, it doesn’t seem like Versace (or Donatella herself) cares about trademarks or design patents; so many versions of the iconic dress exist, fans are sure to find one they adore to bring out the 30 flirty in them.

This is why Jennifer Garner seems so close to the fans

Yes, she is a very well-known celebrity, but there is one thing that makes Jennifer Garner really accessible.

