A-League Men’s first round: what we learned from Daniel Sturridge’s debut, Macarthur rushed off to the stadium and Paramount stumbles

The A-League Men are finally back and the first round came on multiple fronts.

From an atmospheric Sydney derby to a sold-out HBF park that got its first glimpse of Daniel Sturridge.

In true A-League Men fashion, not everything has gone well, but the seeds have certainly been planted for a crack campaign.

Here’s what we learned from every game in the A-League Men’s First Round …

Brisbane Roar defies ‘mind-boggling’ travel arrangements to test Melbourne city

As if facing the defending A-League Men’s champions wasn’t enough, Brisbane Roar did it after barely landing in Melbourne.

Due to continued COVID-19 restrictions, Warren Moon’s team did not land in Victoria until 3 p.m. Friday, played at 7:45 p.m. and returned to Queensland that evening.

Despite all this and in the absence of key defender Tom Aldred, the Roar still scared Melbourne City in a 2-1 loss.

VAR actually denied Brisbane a late equalizer as the club showed real spirit in the face of some test conditions.

“I’m flabbergasted. I was playing against one of the best teams in the country and didn’t arrive in Melbourne until three in the afternoon,” Moon said after the game.

Despite all this, we passed our opponents and were the strongest team to finish the game. We felt we deserved something in the end. “

No goals but fans brace for Sydney derby

Sydney’s first derby of the A-League Men season fell a bit flat on the pitch as both teams dusted themselves off in a 0-0 draw at CommBank Stadium.

While the players were unable to advance in front of goal, supporters from both clubs did their part to create a captivating atmosphere.

The RBB had good numbers and made a lot of noise, while The Cove easily sold the away section with Sky Blue fans spread throughout the stadium.

After a few lackluster years, the atmosphere on Saturday night suggested that better days were to come if fans could be kept at this hour.

Some of the best fans in the world are on opposite ends of @commbankstadium right now! And it is STRONG! #SydneyDerby pic.twitter.com/aBShK1xgEd Isuzu UTE A-League (@aleaguemen) 20 November 2021

Melbourne Victory bounces back as Paramount Plus stumbles

Tony Popovic started his tenure at Melbourne Victory with a narrow 1-0 victory over Western United.

After picking up the wooden spoon last season, Victory started the new campaign off on the right foot and showed signs of a much stronger spine in Geelong.

Former Wolves defender Roderick Miranda took the win and it looks like he will be a staple in Popovic’s plans this campaign.

Unfortunately for fans watching from home, the new broadcaster Paramount + showed some fragility at the start with viewers unable to watch the first few minutes of the game before the entire 90 minutes was marred by technical difficulties.

Paramount was quick to apologize and the A-League men also explained what was wrong, but first impressions are vital and they will need to avoid stumbling again anytime soon.

We are facing extreme unforeseen technical difficulties in the Western United game against Melbourne Victory tonight. We sincerely apologize and are working hard to resolve this issue as soon as possible. Paramount + Australia (@ParamountPlusAU) 20 November 2021

Daniel Sturridge sells HBF Park and doesn’t disappoint despite brief appearance

After helping HBF Park sell for Perth Glory’s clash against Adelaide United, Daniel Sturridge was not signed until the 85th minute.

Still working on the fitness path, the former Premier League star won’t be rushed into action by Glory coach Richard Garcia and has shown he can still perform off the pitch.

Sturridge spent more than half an hour mingling with fans after the game as he signed autographs and got to know his new supporters.

While Glory is counting on him to score a few goals this season, Sturridge’s efforts off the field could prove to be just as valuable.

35 minutes in case anyone is wondering how much time Sturridge spent with the fans. And he only left when a coach came out and figuratively dragged him. A good boy. Neil Sherwin (@neilsherwin) November 21, 2021

Central Coast Mariners continue to produce young talent

While the Mariners lost talented young forward Alou Kuol in the offseason, it only took one game for another youngster to step up.

On his A-League Men’s debut, 19-year-old Jacob Farrell played for Central Coast in a 2-1 win over the Newcastle Jets on Sunday.

Deployed at left-back, the club’s academy product held firm defensively before scoring with a header in the 57th minute that ensured the victory.

The Mariners enter the new season again with an average squad on paper, but cannot be underestimated with youngsters like Farrell continuing to make their mark.

Macarthur’s Campbelltown Stadium Nightmare

Ante Milicic’s side were supposed to start their new season at home against Wellington Phoenix, but were instead forced to move late to Newcastle after the Campbelltown stadium pitch was deemed unplayable.

After struggling for the crowds last season, the change of venue didn’t help the Bulls kick off the new campaign with a bang in the stands as the game only drew 1,188 fans in wet conditions.

Macarthur could be ready for a long stint without his home stadium, with Milicic conceding the Campbelltown surface needs a lot of work.

“I couldn’t say for how long, but all I can say is I was there on Friday and it seemed far away,” Milicic said.

“When I’m back there, it’s something the stadium and the club need to work on.

“I obviously have more work with my team to focus the group of players and focus on the performance that awaits us.”

The Bulls saved a 1-1 draw with the Phoenix on Sunday night, and while there were positive signs on the pitch, the club can’t afford to lose any home games as they try to establish themselves in the competition.