Olivia Rodrigo’s see-through disaster, more fashion hits and failures from the 2021 American Music Awards | Gallery

The American Music Awards never disappoint in the fashion department! The biggest stars in music tend to take serious style risks, some paid for and some not, and the 2021 ceremony certainly served its fair share of success and failure. Like the daring David Koma dress by Olivia Rodrigo, which left us perplexed. The young star rocked this electric blue number from the designer, which featured thin straps and an iridescent sheer fabric that culminated in a feathered hem. While we loved the color and these silver sandals, we were disappointed with this odd selection. Read on to learn more about Wonderwall.com’s top picks for the best and worst sets of the night. RELATED: The Most Memorable American Music Awards Fashion Over the Years

Your eyes don’t fool you, this is truly JoJo Siwa, with no rainbow or darling undertones! The “Dancing With the Stars” favorite arrived at the American Music Awards in this ultra-glamorous tailoring, an off-the-shoulder ball gown with a pleated tulle skirt that showed off her more mature and elegant side. RELATED: Memorable Past AMA Couples

Cardi B, is that you? The host of the evening’s festivities certainly made a statement as soon as she arrived in this half-classic, half-confusing ensemble. The black strapless Schiaparelli dress with a sweetheart neckline was all elegance, as were the opera gloves, but things got weird when she added a full gold mask, big earrings, and a black veil. Let’s look at this RELATED: Meet the Relatives of the 2021 WADA Candidates

Here’s a closer look at Cardi B’s gold face mask. She added even more gold to the mix with these extra large earrings that actually appeared to be hanging from a headband and topped off with a sheer black veil. .

Becky G gave us a cute purple moment on the red carpet, opting for this bold mini dress with cutouts. We loved the black trims on the long sleeve dress which matched her point-toe pumps and equally stunning beauty look perfectly. Let’s take a closer look

Becky G added a sleek ponytail, dark makeup shades, and bold hoops to complete her killer AMA outfit.

More iridescent transparency on the red carpet that we didn’t ask for? Mickey Guyton’s marginal moment. The country star arrived in this strapless dress with a sweetheart neckline, a short skirt and a totally sheer top layer that looked unnecessary and blocked the view of her cute pointed toe pumps.

Diplo looked passionate peach from the AMA rug, sporting this jacket and matching pants with a black turtleneck. The insanely cool combo was made even more fabulous by her choice of shoes. Let’s take a closer look.

Diplo upgraded their choice of pantsuit with these animal print boots.

JoJo embraced the AMA’s bold cut trend wearing this figure-hugging silver number from Usama Ishtay. While the look started off strong with the halter neckline and corset-style bodice, it got us lost with those hip cutouts and dangerously high center slit. Although not liking the dress, we enjoyed its beauty look, which we will check out next.

JoJo rocked a super high ponytail, which perfectly showcased the sparkling halter straps of her dress. She also added dramatic eye makeup, a purple lip, and dangling earrings for a little extra sparkle. The following ? A look at her amazing shoes

Although we didn’t like the dress, we loved JoJo’s choice of shoes! The singer’s spiky Christian Louboutins gave her AMA look a serious edge.

Another case of cutouts that we didn’t like? This was exemplified by Madelyn Cline’s odd black halter-style dress. Her dress included very precarious placements along the bodice. And if that wasn’t enough to mark him a failure, the addition of leather gloves certainly sealed the deal.

The gentlemen of BTS always break it down in the fashion department, and their looks at the American Music Awards were no exception. They all arrived in cohesive tones of black and gray.

While we found Rachel Lindsay’s look a bit boring, we have to give it to the former “Bachelorette” star. She rocked the most accessible look of the night: this velvety black sleeveless jumpsuit with button details from the one and only Zara. She accessorized with a coat dotted over her shoulder, layers of necklaces, bracelets and strappy sandals from Valentino.

Love! “The Bachelorette” star Michelle Young showed up in style in this killer yellow look, a strapless dress with a plunging neckline, ruching at the hips and a thigh-high slit. The midi skirt also left plenty of room to show off those fabulous metallic strappy sandals.

Halle Bailey’s velvety chocolate brown dress essentially had no center. The risky dress featured a cutout with a lace-up detail from the collar to the hip. While disliking this element, we liked the way she paired her dress with matching strappy dark metallic sandals.

Another Bailey Sister in bold cutouts! We preferred the choice of Chloe Bailey, because she went for this bodycon Monsoori confection. The design’s one-shoulder detail, the cutout along the bodice at the hips, and the thigh-high slit made this glamorous black anything but boring. Her selection of stellar heels check out those sparkly straps! enhanced this look even further.

Nope! Kali Uchis arrived in this lingerie-inspired outfit, a blush hued corset and not much else, and complemented it with a floor-length maxi dress. The dull look got him a serious setback, and those golden knee-length boots certainly didn’t help.

We love bold masculine outfits and 24kGoldn gave us a totally unique one in this black and white floral pantsuit. The singer rocked it without a jersey and added black pointy toe boots for a cool rock star fashion moment.

The price of the most daring sleeves on the red carpet? It comes down to Tate McRae, who rocked this jacket-style mini dress with oversized sleeves that were so over the top they fell to the knees. The ivory dress wasn’t a hit in our book, but we liked the chunky black ankle boots she added to the mix.

At this point, it would be revolutionary if Billy Porter showed up in something low-key. Did the oversized star take the opportunity to dress in her best umbrella hat? He wore a cute teal pantsuit, black platform boots, and a bizarre helmet that can only be described as ready for rainy days.