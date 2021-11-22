PK Shootout win over VT keeps WVU men’s football alive in NCAA tournament

MORGANTOWN, West Virginia – WVU head coach Dan Stratford has been of the opinion all season that his 2021 roster is capable of a national championship. On Sunday, they took it one step further with a penalty shootout victory over Virginia Tech.

The No. 11 seed WVU Mountaineers hosted the NCAA tournament for the first time since the first round in 2018. Following a BYE first round, this season’s team hosted the Virginia Tech Hokies at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium. Virginia Tech beat the Campbell Camels 2-1 on Nov. 18 to advance to the second round of the tournament; the victory brought the Black Diamond men’s soccer rivalry 12th meeting to Mountain State after six seasons.

Playing on Dick Dlesk’s turf brought a lot of trouble for the Hokies. They were looking for an undefeated West Virginia team at home. This advantage in the field was quickly felt.

In the seventh minute, senior forward Ike Swiger, a native of Fairmont, West Virginia, netted West Virginia’s first goal of the 2021 tournament. He capitalized on a cross ball and with the first WVU shot of the game , nailed one behind the outstretched arms of Hokie goalkeeper Ben Martino. A shot. A note.

“It’s a really good feeling,” Swiger said. “I feel like I worked really hard to get to this and it’s great to represent and be a local kid and maybe inspire other kids to come like Virginia football -Western to try and achieve something more than just a game club or high school.

The remaining 38 minutes passed without incident. West Virginia had four corners that were deflected. Virginia Tech knocked down two corners just inside the six-yard penalty area, but WVU senior goalkeeper Steven Tekesky went behind the first and the second missed.

Six fouls were called against the Hokies in the first half, and although no yellow cards were booked, the game was physical enough to warrant at least three in the first half.

WVU came in at halftime in the lead 1-0 and were hoping for a cushion goal. Unfortunately, it wasn’t in the cards.

In the 56th minute, Virginia Tech forward Jacob Labovitz found space behind Tekesky on a rocket shot from outside the box to tie the score. WVU, who are familiar with overtime at Dick Dlesk, appeared to slow down play and connect passes like they did earlier in the season. It became a game of distance for the Mountaineers, but the situation turned risky as the Hokies began to hurtle down the field with every possession.

The second half turned out to be even more physical than the first. Five minutes after his goal, Labovitz received a yellow card. Once the yolks started, they continued to sink. Out of 11 faults in the second half, Virginia Tech committed 10. Add three of the four extra yellow cards to the Hokie repertoire and it became a matter of building each other off the ball.

Stratford expected physicality and it didn’t come as a surprise that this team brought that kind of tenacity to their place in the playoffs.

“We knew they had set piece threats, long throws,” Stratford said. “The 18 [Labovitz] is a dangerous player up front, and he obviously showed it by a little mistake for us. They’ve been incredibly clinical to try their luck.

At the end of the settlement, the two were still fighting for the place of the Sweet 16, tied one to one. The 100-minute mark came with little fanfare, but the physique stuck. VT received another yellow card in the 100th minute, but the Hokies and Mountaineers still had no clear winner. If the remaining 10 minutes went scoreless, the teams would head for the penalty shootout… and they did.

Tekesky represented the Mountaineers on the line and Martino held the fort for Virginia Tech.

The first four PKs slid past the keepers, but the complexity of the game changed when Labovitz’s shot was saved by Tekesky. Now tied for two, mountaineer Bjarne Thiesen advanced to the point and skied one out of the stadium. Tekesky’s next threat, Daniel Starr, was played down when a dip to the left saved the shot.

“You make a penalty shootout, that’s when you say to yourself, ‘You can do it again,'” Tekesky said of his confidence from the penalty kick. “I made the stop, then the misfire happened and I was like, ‘Do it again.’ It’s huge for the guys too, I feel like it takes some of the pressure off them if you have a big stoppage coming up, but no it’s just important.

Stratford sent Otto Ollikainen to try the team’s fourth shot, and he crushed him behind Martino. Virginia Tech’s Danny Flores scored his kick as well, and it all depended on WVU fifth-year midfielder Pau Jimenez Albelda. His shot exploded and just like that, the Mountaineers qualified for the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2007, 4-3 on penalties.

“I mean, to be fair, I knew it was going to come in,” Jimenez Albelda said with a laugh. “I had confidence in myself. We trained. To be honest, I am the one who practices the most. Steven here laughs at me because he says I’m missing the PK spot on the training ground, but yeah. I trusted myself and I trusted the guys, but yeah. It’s kinda scary when you see a six foot guy something in front of you… I just started running. I didn’t know what to do, what to think… It was great to go party with the fans, it’s just fantastic. There is no better feeling, honestly.

Stratford was not at all surprised that his team were able to put together such a comprehensive game.

“Right now there are 16 teams left in the country, and we’re one of them,” Stratford said. “We always have ambitions and expectations to keep going, and I told the players,“ The playoffs can often feel like it’s the highlight of things and things are coming to an end. This is just the beginning. It should feel like it’s just the beginning… I’ve been involved in enough of these types of matches and enough National Championship and Final Fours races to know we have everything we need. It will be about the mentality of the players, the belief of the players. I really think a day like today can actually help us know that we’ve been successful on penalties, that we’ve faced challenges like we did, and that we’re going against who we’re playing against. next weekend. the front foot with the kind of performance we showed in the first half and being a team that dictates the game.

The WVU men’s soccer team will face No.6 winner Tulsa and Creighton, which starts tonight at 7 p.m. EST. Should Tulsa win, the third round match would take place at HA Chapman Stadium. If Creighton wins, the Mountaineers will be the hosts.