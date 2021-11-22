CSU men’s basketball passes Creighton at Paradise Jam – Loveland Reporter-Herald





ST. THOMAS, US Virgin Islands Obviously, island life is utterly good with the big man in this famous tropical paradise, Minnesota. Colorado States David Roddy continued to put on a show in the US Virgin Islands, leading the Rams to a historic performance as CSU beat Creighton to a 95-81 victory Sunday in the semi-finals of the 22nd annual Paradise Jam . CSU improved to 5-0 and will face Northeastern in the Championship game on Monday night at 6 p.m. MT. I’m just trying to compete as hard as I can and do my best for my teammates, said Roddy. As long as we keep doing this and win, I’m happy. Roddy posted a career-high scoring effort for the second straight game and the third time in four games, scoring 36 points to lead the Rams’ overall electric offensive performance. CSU put in a scorching 20 for 34 over a 3-point range, setting a program record for 3 points in a game while also breaking the Paradise Jam record. Roddys tied 36 points for the 11th best score in team history. CSU’s previous 3-point record was 19 against New Mexico on Jan.15, 2020. After seeing Roddy punish Bradley on the inside for 30 points in the opening victory of the CSU tournament on Friday, Creighton opted to sag off Roddy along the perimeter. He took advantage of it with pleasure. The junior forward finished 13 for 20 overall and 7 for 10 with 3 points. He entered the game with a mark of 3 for 10 over the long distance season. Roddy joined a long list of CSU players tied for eighth with seven 3-pointers. While Roddy was a one-man demolition team against Bradley, he got a lot more help from his friends on Sunday. Dischon Thomas knocked down five 3-pointers and posted a career-high 21 points. Guard Isaiah Stevens, who struggled to reach a 2-for-12 mark with just five points against Bradley, rebounded to produce a double-double against Creighton, finishing with 17 points, 11 assists and zero turnovers in 36 minutes. “What a great performance at all levels,” said CSU head coach Niko Medved. Our guys picked up a good pace. I thought Creighton obviously made a lot of defensive changes there in the second half. I think our guys handled everything they threw at them well. (Creighton) is a very good ball club. Really talented. They obviously attacked us in the second half, and like our guys always do, I thought they reacted. CSU led 42-36 at halftime and extended the lead to nine points on a 3-point Thomas immediately after the break. That’s when Creighton hit his run, using a 14-2 flurry to take his first lead of the game. Stevens and Jalen Lake’s 3 straight points reaffirmed the Rams’ momentum, and CSU began to run away with the win moments later after an 11-0 run with Roddy. The Rams have set a championship as their goal ahead of the long road trip, and although the potential title matchup against the Colorado Buffaloes was wiped from the table with the CU’s loss on Matchday 1, l The end goal of UHC remains unchanged. We came here hoping to compete to win, Medved said. The only thing about our guys, in the locker room (after) there weren’t a lot of booing and yelling or anything like that. The guys were happy. It was a very good victory for our program. But without me saying it, we have a tough game tomorrow night. Were going to have a battle tomorrow night, and that’s what we need to focus on.

