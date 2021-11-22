Fugly or Mode? We have a love-hate relationship with Teva ReEmber slippers

For the love of all that’s sacred, why, oh why, so many shoe companies make ugly shoes on purpose! Just kidding, we know why. First of all, dad shoes has gone from something that we don’t care about to something that is put on a pedestal. Then, during the pandemic, the world officially fell in love with the ultimate ugly shoe, aka Crocs. And then Kanye did anything. Now ugly shoes are very present even in the world of high fashion.

The latest addition to the world of fugly shoes is something that looks like a cross between a shag rug and a slipper. That’s right, we were talking about the Tevas ReEmber slippers. There is nothing else like them! They have a fold-down heel to instantly transform into mules.

The SPY team is divided on whether we love these shoes or hate them. Even those of us who think we are falling on the wrong side of the ugly shoe trend still want them.

Just look at them! It’s like looking at the strangest French Bulldog in the world. There are crossed eyes, arched legs, bald patches, and gas that would kill a plant, but you just want to cuddle with the little beast. These convertible slippers are that bald and farty bulldog. I forgot to mention that they are all genders, so you and your team can wear them at the same time.

Love them or hate them, they certainly look comfortable.

Polar reember

reember teva fleece



Buy: Teva ReEmber Slippers $ 75.00

Teva ReEmber Fleece: like 3 different shoes at the same time

Part of the Tevas Vacation Collection, the Teva ReEmber Fleece, aka Ember, is what the brand calls the perfect comfortable slipper for indoors and outdoors. This is the updated version of the classic ReEmber slippers / shoes by Tevas. It’s available in eleven colors and the quilted front is reminiscent of the sleeping bag you dragged to overnight camp. However, that quilted front won’t get lumpy and coarse like this sleeping bag. To show you how unique they are, here’s a multi-colored version. As you can see, it’s so weird that you just have to consider adding it to your cart.

The story continues

teva-ReEmber-multicolor- fugly shoe



Buy: Teva ReEmber Slippers $ 75.00

Go with the ReEmber fleece slippers

Teva is no stranger to controversial shoe trends. Earlier this year they released a capsule collection socks and sandals, which is basically one of the Seven Deadly Sins. So, if you are planning to buy these shoes, we recommend that you really go for it and go for the Teva ReEmber Fleece shoes.

They are so blurry!

So, the construction of the shoes: the back can be folded down, and suddenly it becomes a mule. It has a ribbed knit border like a ugly christmas sweater There is also a rubber outsole that allows you to show off your new shoes to the world. The interior is treated with an Aegis antimicrobial finish so you can wear your shoes without worrying about stinking a piece, unlike this French Bulldog. The ribbed knit upper, fleece and trims are also made from 100% recycled materials, and the lining is made from 100% recycled polyester microfiber. The foldable heel is made from 50% recycled polyester.

Wait, there are even more eco-friendly things in these slippers. The EVA midsole and rubber outsole were created from 50% recycled material. To conclude, the season’s most fugli shoe is durable and comfortable.

Teva ReEmber Fleece close up fugly shoe

F21-SEP-reEmberFleece-alt-5



Buy: Teva ReEmber Fleece Slippers $ 75.00

Fugly or Fashion: So what’s the verdict, do we love Teva Ember or do we hate it?

So in conclusion, yes, I was desperately in love with this season’s lousy shoe. If you care more about comfort than looking for trends, this winter shoe is also for you.

Your REEMBER



Buy: Teva ReEmber Slippers $ 75.00



Buy: Teva ReEmber Fleece Slippers $ 75.00

Do you like what you see ? follow us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook and be the first to hear about new product launches, the latest trends and must-see offers you won’t find anywhere else.

More from SPY

The best of SPY

Click here to read the full article.