Men’s basketball dominantly wins over Oakland





In what Alabama head coach Nate Oats called his team’s most complete game of the year, the Alabama Crimson Tide (4-0) defeated the Oakland Golden Grizzlies ( 2-2) 86-59 Friday night. The Alabama guards once again led the way. Junior Jaden Shackelford led the team with 20 points. Fellow junior Jahvon Quinerly added 19 of his own. Shackelford reached 1,000 total points in his career in the second half. He entered first grade as one of the hardest working kids I’ve ever seen, Oats said. You can see why we wanted him to come back. Guard JD Davison has had his best first-year performance so far, with a 10-7-5 stat line. Davison also hit two threes. Center Charles Bediako added three blocks as a defensive anchor for Crimson Tide. Guard Keon Ellis struggled for the first time this season, scoring just seven points on a 1v6 shot. For Oakland, it was above all a one man show. Forward Jamal Cain had 31 points and 10 rebounds. After the game, Oakland head coach Greg Kampe and Oats applauded Marquette’s transfer. Kampe told me before the game that he was going to be a pro, and I have no doubts, Oats said. The Golden Grizzlies held their own for the first eight minutes, down 15-13, but Alabama dominated the remainder of the game. After a 13-2 run, Crimson Tide led 28-15 with 7:03 left in the first half. Alabama strengthened their lead in the final seven minutes of halftime. The Crimson Tide led 38-26 at halftime, but returned the ball nine times. The second half was cleaner for the Crimson Tide. Alabama used the opening nine minutes of the second half to lead 63-38 after a forward Noah Gurley layup. The Grizzlies never returned to the game. Oakland shot 30.2 percent from the field for the game. Coleman Coliseum fans erupted after a 3 point pullback from forward Tyler Barnes. It was the icing on the cake of a 27-point victory. Alabama hit 10 to 3 and passed the Grizzlies by 16. The Crimson Tide only returned the ball three times in the second half. We talked to our team about playing all sides of the ball for a whole 40 minutes, Oats said. I was really happy with our defensive effort. I was thinking offensively, you know, we didn’t shoot. We didn’t shoot well from 3 and still managed to score 86 points in a difficult area. I’m happy with the overall effort tonight. Alabama are now heading to Orlando, Florida for the ESPN Events Invitational, where they will face the Iona Gaels on Thanksgiving Day, November 25. The Crimson Tide won’t play another home game until Dec. 11, when the No. 15 Houston Cougars come to Tuscaloosa. Questions? Send an email to the sports office at [email protected].

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://cw.ua.edu/85307/sports/mens-basketball-wins-in-dominant-fashion-over-oakland/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos