What GMP reflects on the last subscription date for the public issue

Go Fashion’s initial public offering was subscribed 6.87 times after two days of auction. Go Fashion IPO tender will close today and the gray market has started to give signals on the value of the public issue 1,013.61 crores. According to market watchers, Go Fashion shares are available at a premium of 470 on the gray market today, which is quite promising as the public offering is priced at 655 to 690 per share.

Go Fashion IPO GMP

According to market watchers, Go Fashion IPO premium market (GMP) is today 470, which is 30 less than his gray market premium yesterday of 500. They said that such a fall in the current dive market is very much to be expected. They said the gray market premium of Go Fashion’s IPO was hovering around 500 for the past week and this reflects strong investor sentiment towards the public issue. They expected this to result in a significant increase in the level of subscription to the IPO.

What does this BPF mean?

Market watchers said the gray market premium reflects an expected listing gain from the public issue. As Go Fashion IPO GMP today is 470, this means that the gray market expects the public issue to be listed at around 1160 ( 690 + 470), which is about 70 percent above its upper price bracket.

Go Fashion IPO to subscribe or not?

Give the tag “subscribe” to the Go Fashion IPO; Nitin Shahi, Executive Director of Findoc, said: “Go Fashion is one of the leading companies in the women’s stocking industry. The company has a well-diversified product portfolio as well as a pan-Indian multi-channel distribution network. demonstrated strong financial performance. In addition, the retail market for women’s socks is a growing market. The share of organized retail in women’s clothing has increased from 19% in 2015 to 27% in 2020 and is expected to reach 42%. percent by fiscal year 2025. Therefore, investors can buy it with a long-term perspective. “

Disclaimer: The opinions and recommendations expressed above are those of individual analysts or brokerage firms, not Mint.

To subscribe to Mint newsletters * Enter a valid email address * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.