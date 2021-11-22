10 Korean celebrities who joined big brands as ambassadors in 2021

An increase in popularity and appeal to the general public has now seen the world’s biggest luxury brands collaborate with famous Korean celebrities.

Embracing this new wave of superstars isn’t all that surprising, as fans are drawn to K-Drama movies and shows as well as K-Pop music. South Korean artists have captured the imagination of all.

Here are ten Korean celebrities who have become the face of some big brands this year:

Hyun bin

The Korean idol who starred in the hit Netflix series Crash landing on you (2019-2020) became the first Korean celebrity to support Italian luxury brand Loro Piana in September 2021.

His social commitment to humanitarian and environmental issues underscores the common values ​​shared between him and Loro Piana, making the partnership a natural decision, the brand said in a press release. The actor will sport the brand’s upcoming fall / winter 2021-2022 collection, which will also include ready-to-wear items and accessories.

However, Loro Piana is not the only brand Hyun Bin endorses. He was named Tom Ford Beauty’s first Asia-Pacific Brand Ambassador in July 2021 and has been featured in Brands Sun Snow campaign.

In 2020, Hyun Bin became the first Korean Ambassador for Swiss luxury watch brand Omegas. He also appeared on the January 2021 cover of Squire Koreasporting an Omega watch.

Gong Yoo

The Train to Busan (2016) star, who also made a special appearance on Netflix’s most-watched series Squid game (2021-), was announced as Chanel Koreas brand ambassador earlier in 2021. The actor will support jewelry and watch brands.

In an exclusive photo shoot with She Korea, Gong Yoo made his first appearance with the Chanels J12 watch.

Gong Yoo also did a shoot for Marie Claire Korea, where he was seen wearing the J12 watch.

Nam Joo Hyuk

Popular Korean actor Nam Joo-Hyuk, who starred in the Netflix series Start (2020), became the brand ambassador for Dior Beauty Korea earlier in 2021. However, this was not his first stint with the House.

In 2019, he became the first Korean ambassador for Dior Men.

It will promote various Dior products, from perfumes to skin care and makeup, in its latest partnership with the brand.

Lee dong wook

His flawless skin makes him the perfect choice for the approval of beauty and skin care products. Chanel called on him to endorse their first Boy de Chanel men’s makeup collection in 2019 as the brand’s global ambassador.

In July 2021, he was chosen as the male ambassador of the La Mers brand. The Leprechaun (2016) made a stunning appearance in the July issue of Elle Koreas to announce their collaboration with La Mer.

“Lee Dong-Wook’s luxurious image and irreplaceable vibe fit the brand well, so we chose him as a model,” a representative for the brand told South Korean media, according to KDramaStars.

Kim Woo Bin

The actor-model returned to the limelight this year after recovering from nasopharyngeal cancer.

He was spotted attending The Sound Maker exhibition in South Korea as the new ambassador for Swiss luxury watch brand Jaeger-LeCoultre.

Speaking of the association, Woo-Bin noted: “I am very happy to be a Friend of Jaeger-LeCoultre, with a long history of 188 years and great watchmaking expertise. I look forward to the new journey with Jaeger-LeCoultre.

Kim Soo Hyun

One of South Korea’s highest paid actors, Kim Soo-Hyun has been named the new Tommy Hilfiger Brand Ambassador.

For days at home and professional life, leisure and work, Kim always looks to the future with a smile, Tommy Hilfigers website bed.

The actor was spotted adorning the Fall 2021 brands mens clothing collection.

He was also chosen as ambassador for Swiss watchmaker Midos Asia.

Lee Jung- J ae

While Lee Jung-Jae from Squid game The celebrity is gearing up for the next season of the Netflix series, the Korean actor has caught the attention of one of the world’s biggest fashion houses. He was named Gucci Global Brand Ambassador in November 2021.

A Gucci press release said, “Lee Jung-Jae’s charismatic and iconic style and strong personal identity are similar to Gucci’s philosophy which values ​​acceptance of diversity and self-expression.”

Ho-Yeon Jung

Another Squid game The star who gained popularity after the series was released is Ho-Yeon Jung. The model turned actress is now one of Louis Vuitton’s global ambassadors.

In an Instagram post from October 6, 2021, the creative director of luxury French fashion houses Nicolas Ghesquiere wrote: I immediately fell in love with the great talent and fantastic personality of HoYeons, and I can’t wait to start this new chapter in the journey we started at Louis Vuitton a few years ago.

According to the post, she had previously walked the brand’s ramp and also featured in a ready-to-wear campaign in 2017.

Shin Min-A

The gorgeous model actress who is known for her stunning looks and versatility is one of the Korean celebrities to contract with the brand.

She was last seen on Netflixs Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha, and was named Gucci Global Ambassador in November 2021.

The fashion label took to Twitter to share photos of the actress wearing her collection. The tweet noted: #MinaShin Joins as New Global Gucci Brand Ambassador. Here, the actress appears in a series of images wearing key pieces from #GucciAria, including a selection from #GucciJewelry. #AlessandroMichele.

Song hye kyo

The Descendants of the Sun (2016) the actress was named the first global Fendis brand ambassador to the world.

Her strong and timeless appeal makes her the best choice to represent the luxury fashion house.

(Main and Featured Image: Tommy Hilfiger)