Fashion
Charlotte Dawson wears long legs in a khaki sweater dress
Charlotte Dawson presented a leggy show in a khaki sweater dress on Sunday at Rosso restaurant in Manchester.
The Ex On The Beachstar, 29, seemed in good spirits as she dated her fiancé Matt Sarsfield.
The beauty showed off her recent weight loss in a sleek, knee-length leather outfit before heading to her friend Megan McKenna in concert.
Stunning: Charlotte Dawson presented a leggy show in a khaki sweater dress on Sunday at Rosso restaurant in Manchester
She completed her look with a black fedora hat and a Dior shoulder bag.
Her caramel locks were styled in loose curls and her glamorous makeup enhanced her flawless features.
Matt looked stylish in distressed black jeans with a Prada sweatshirt and he went for comfort in colorful sneakers.
The pair seemed in a jovial mood and they blundered by posing for snaps.
Wow! The beauty showed off her recent weight loss in a sleek, knee-length leather outfit before heading to her friend Megan McKenna in concert
Pose: The Ex On The Beach star, 29, appeared in a good mood as she dated her fiance Matt Sarsfield
Silly: The pair seemed in a jovial mood and they blundered by posing for snaps
It comes after Charlotte previously revealed she lost weight for fear of contracting type 2 diabetes after being warned she was “in danger” after a recent visit to the doctor.
The mother-of-one was diagnosed with gestational diabetes while pregnant with her now 11-month-old son Noah.
She believed the illness was just part of her pregnancy and returned to her usual diet, including her favorite chips and sauce after giving birth in January.
Star: The couple had planned to see Megan McKenna (pictured) in concert after their meal
But Charlotte, the daughter of late comedian Les Dawsons who also had the disease, was asked to clean up her diet during a visit to the doctor after feeling “a little bit funny.”
The beauty looked amazing in the new pic as she slipped into a strapless black corset dress and stared at the camera with a sultry gaze.
Wow! It comes after Charlotte previously revealed that she lost weight because of her fear of contracting type 2 diabetes after being warned that she was “in danger” after a recent visit to the doctor.
Tough: The star previously revealed she lost weight because of her fear of contracting type 2 diabetes after being warned she was “in danger” after a recent visit to the doctor (pictured last month )
She said of her weight loss: “I started this fitness journey with the goal of avoiding type 2 diabetes because I had gestational diabetes and was warned that I was still in danger after Noah was born. “
She added: “My dad had it and passed away when I was only eight months old, so it was really a wake-up call to start getting in shape.”
Type 2 diabetes is a disease that causes blood sugar to get too high and can lead to stroke, blindness, heart disease, kidney failure, limb amputation and death. premature.
Family: Mother-of-one was diagnosed with gestational diabetes while pregnant with her now 11-month-old son Noah
She remained “upset, anxious and scared” when her 70-year-old mother, Tracy, was also diagnosed earlier this year.
His 1.3 million followers on social networks have closely followed his journey.
Last month, Charlotte shared a workout video and used her weight loss slogan “a little less chunks but still funkeh”.
She explained, “Still not the best for sit-ups, but I feel proud of myself.
Natural glow: This comes after she received praise from her followers for showcasing her ‘real body’ as she stripped down in her underwear last Thursday
“I never thought I could change my lifestyle and my food to help me with my fear of diabetes, but here I am!
“I can really believe that I am exercising now and enjoying it !!
“Don’t get me wrong, I still love crisps and cocktails or two, but not every day – I’m learning to be a little more balanced and feel so much better.”
It comes after she received praise from her followers for showcasing her “real body” as she stripped down to her underwear.
She took to Instagram to share a fun video clip of her dancing in her underwear, as well as a stunning photo of herself perched on the tub.
In a moving video on her Instagram, Charlotte told her followers in June, “It’s a scary enough story to tell you all about it. I get so many questions about gestational diabetes that I had with Noah. I said, “You get rid of it as soon as you have the baby.”
Confident: she’s not afraid to share candid, natural photos on social media
“So I recently went to the doctor last week because it felt a bit like being pregnant with gestational diabetes. It’s completely different from type 2 diabetes. Last week I went to the doctor and actually got warned.
“Some tests came back because obviously they wanted to see me about diabetes and I’m kind of like my dad. I don’t like going to the doctors. I don’t like to do stuff like that.
“I was basically told that I could have type 2 diabetes if I don’t sort out my diet. They obviously said they need to watch me now because of my family history and everything. So yes, I have to completely change my diet.
Upset: In a moving video on her Instagram, Charlotte told her followers in June, “It’s a scary enough story hour to tell you all about it,” as she spoke out about her fear of diabetes.
