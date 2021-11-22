Chloe Bailey stuns in risky black slit dress and pumps at AMAs – Footwear News





You can always count on Chloe Bailey to put the heat on a red carpet.

Chloe arrives at the American Music Awards on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Invision The “Have Mercy” singer arrived tonight at the 2021 American Music Awards wearing a black velvet gown with cutouts and a thigh slit from Monsoori.

Chloe arrives at the American Music Awards on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Invision Bailey’s Monsoori dress suited the occasion as it made a name for itself in the industry and fashion world. Since being solo, she has been experimenting with new silhouettes, designers and colorful locs. She tied up her look with a pair of black Jimmy Choo Romy pumps that featured a stiletto heel and diamond ankle chains. The Grammy Award winner accessorized her look with diamonds. She wore a pair of diamond earrings, bracelets and rings. She also launched a new hair color. The 23-year-old swapped her usual blonde hair for a fiery scarlet hue. Bailey rose to prominence in 2012 as one half of the R&B sibling duo, ChloexHalle with his sister, Halle. Bailey is set to make his AMA debut performing his single “Have Mercy,” which debuted in September. Tyler the Creator, Olivia Rodrigo, Cold Play, BTS and Bad Bunny will also take the stage. The American Music Awards honor established and independent musicians, as well as those who broke records during the year. This year’s event, hosted by Cardi B, will take place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. Olivia Rodrigo has the most nominations of the night with seven, followed by artists such as The Weeknd, Doja Cat, Giveon and Bad Bunny. Unlike past ceremonies, several awards have already been announced on TikTok for Ed Sheeran, Lil Nas X and Taylor Swift. See more stars on the American Music Awards red carpet.

