Fashion tips every well-dressed man should know.

Here at Fashion.ie, we’re going to give all men style advice to get the most out of your fashion look. There are some style tips shared by the most stylish men in the world. Do you wash your colors separately? Is your jacket made to measure? Squeeze your underwear?

Your style could suffer. Read on for Menswear in Ireland or the Best Style Habits for Well Dressed Men here.

They stick to the basics

Any look is only as good as its weakest link. Whether it’s Steve McQueen or James Dean, all of fashion’s biggest icons have made it simple. They don’t bother to make a statement and rely on basic uniforms that work every time.

it’s worth investing in some wardrobe staples that will always look great for years to come. These basics can include denim jeans, tight fitting t-shirts, shirts, sweatpants and light colored chinos.

They also go to stores

Online shopping has completely changed the way we shop for our clothes. With thousands of brands at your fingertips and no queues, you’ll never have to set foot in a store again.

However, that doesn’t mean you have to stay away from them. By going to your local clothing store, you get a feel for emerging brands and can smell the fabrics in person. Not only that, but you can also try on clothes that catch your eye. This eliminates the need to return something you bought online.

The care of their underwear

Even if you are the only one seeing them, it is important to take care of your underwear. Just like your shirts, iron your boxers with a hot iron and plenty of steam.

You will be amazed at how great they feel in the morning. But if TLC has gone too far, you can try committing to rotating your underwear and replacing them as needed.

They are not obsessed with outfits

One of the most common tips is to arrange your clothes the night before. While it might save you some time in the morning, it’s something all stylish guys do.

Unless you have a strict uniform that you must wear, a certain spontaneity when dressing can result in clothes that are comfortable and suited to your mood. If you’re worried about time, it doesn’t hurt to have a few outfits in mind.

They pay attention to care labels

There are few things more irritating than finding out that your new clothes are dry cleaned only. However, taking care of your clothes can be the difference between poor and exceptional styling.

While most of us are used to throwing our clothes away after a little wear, it’s still important to take care of them. Even if you only manage to separate light and dark colors or invest in pieces that are designed to last, your clothes and the environment will thank you.

