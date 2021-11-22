Fashion
Can you guess the real color of this dress? Watch a viral dance video to find out | Tendency
In the video, dancer Autumn Klein asks viewers what is the real color? of the dress she is wearing.
Another viral video is here to engage netizens in a fun game. The video posted to Instagram challenges people to guess the true color of a dress.
The video is posted by a dancer named Autumn Klein. Through text appearing in the video, she asks viewers to guess the true color of the dress she is wearing. What is the real color? reads the text.
The dancer also mentioned in the caption of this video that everything about this song and this dance is pure joy. She dances to Instagram Reels’ Nuestra Cancion audio. Singer Catalina Garcia, who is part of the group that released the song, also took to the comments section to compliment the dancer.
Take a look at it for yourself and try to find out what the real color is:
+
Since its publication on November 9, this video has gone massively viral and has garnered 10.7 million views, multiple likes and reactions.
Most people responded by saying green, their logic being that green is the easiest color to change. The latter looks very real, one individual commented – hinting at the purple hue of the dress before it left the frame. None of the true color, posted another.
Later on November 12, Klein posted a video that revealed the true color of her dress.
Watch the video to see if you guessed correctly:
+
How do you do this editing? asked a mesmerized Instagram user. You always find something cool to surprise us, compliments another.
What do you think of the dance video?
