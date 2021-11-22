Bidding Wars: Yorkshire vendors to take part in new Channel 4 show made in Leeds





The show features three Yorkshire dealers as auctioneer Kevin Duala tricks six teams into his warehouse where they compete to buy pallets of product at the best price – and then hope to resell them at a high profit. The twist comes from the fact that teams are unsure whether what they are buying is brand new retail inventory, vintage gems, or damaged unsaleable property. Register now to our daily newsletter Newsletter cut through the noise < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:66.6288%"/> Friends Josh Grace, 27, and Kujy Abbott, 33, of Dewsbury. (Credit: Daisybeck Studios) It will take place every day of the week at 5:30 p.m. until December 10. In the first episode of the series, Beverley’s Ben Farrow, who works days as an emergency service worker and sells vintage clothing online at night, stars in the series. Ben will appear throughout the series. Read more < style="display:block;padding-top:74.6032%"/> Read more Crimple Hall in Harrogate: inside Yorkshire’s new 4m food court and restaurant The 29-year-old, who worked for River Island and fell in love with face-to-face retailing during the lockdown, is now making money in his spare time using his knowledge of fashion to sell online. < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:66.6667%"/> Contestants on the show with host Kevin Duala. (Credit: Daisybeck Studios) In the first episode, we see three pallets being sold – themed on menswear, ’70s kitsch, and bikes. Ben said: I was really excited about menswear because it was on my street. I’m really excited to be involved with the show and the first episode was great for me. It was really good to meet the other dealers and compete with each other. My strategy was to bid on things that I knew I could sell with confidence. Two other Yorkshire dealers form a team – friends Josh Grace, 27, and Kujy Abbott, 33, of Dewsbury, who appear on the show from Friday 26 November when they bid on children’s clothing, from the football and evening items between men and women. < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:66.6288%"/> Kevin Duala will host the show (Credit: Daisybeck Studios) Josh added: I’m really excited to be on the show. Our strategy was to go with the flow and do our best and we loved the experience. Auctioneer Kevin Duala said: It’s going to be a lot of fun. “ Bidding Wars runs Monday through December 10 weekdays at 5:30 p.m. on Channel 4.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yorkshirepost.co.uk/arts-and-culture/film-and-tv/bidding-wars-yorkshire-sellers-to-take-part-in-new-channel-4-show-made-in-leeds-3466183 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos