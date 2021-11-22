Men’s basketball Williams improves to 3-0, with 77-62 win over Salem State in final game of Purple and Gold Classic | Sports

WILLIAMSTOWN After three games in the 2021-22 season, the Williams College men’s basketball team has yet to lose a game.

In those three games, the Ephs have had three different top scorers and have averaged four double-digit players over that span. Which is a great way for Coach Kevin App’s team to get things done.

“Early practice [start] Helped us settle into some roles a bit faster. I think that’s what I’m pretty happy about, ”App said after Williams defeated Salem State 77-62 in the final match of the Purple and Gold Classic on Sunday afternoon. not a formal tournament, as Williams and Salem both won their matches on Saturday, and since Williams won on Sunday, the Ephs have been the de facto champions.

“The roles got pretty clear pretty quickly, and the guys and guys’ strengths are doing a great job in that regard,” he said. “It’s the part that always takes time with some groups, but this group really understands when they’re out on the pitch what they’re supposed to be doing.”

Spencer Spivy led all scorers with 17 points and was one of four double-digit Ephs to score. Cole Prowitt-Smith had 11 points, giving him three double-digit games in three starts, while Nate Karren has 14 points and is now three-on-three with double-digit games. Freshman Brandon Roughley added 11 points, giving him back-to-back double-digit results.

Williamstown late end state. pic.twitter.com/IoHIkYedAI Howard Herman (@howardherman) 22 November 2021

“We have a balance for us which is great,” said App. “Balance size, skill level strengths, classes in many ways. We have some leadership coming off the bench in [senior Marc Taylor]. We haven’t had that luxury every year. “

Prowitt-Smith led the Ephs in scoring against SUNY-Oneonta and Karren led the way in Saturday’s purple-and-gold victory over Curry.

Sunday, Spivy had a big day all around. He was 5 for 8 from the floor, all 3 points, and 2 for 2 from the line. He recorded eight rebounds, a team-high, and shared the team’s honors in assists as he and Declan Porter both had four. Spivy also didn’t have any turnovers.

“The two words I love about our team are depth and maturity,” said Spivy, a junior goalie from San Francisco. “We have the most balanced score in every game, and you can see that. We also have a young team per class, but not by age. Most of our team took sabbaticals. We have everyone in their 20s. and 24, and it shows with balanced box scores like that. “

The Williams College men’s basketball team waited 633 days to open their season and needed an extra five minutes to win their first game 79-69 against SUNY Oneonta.

It was an end-to-end victory for the Ephs, who inflicted on Salem State (4-1) their first loss of the season. Williams took an early 14-2 lead in the first three-plus minutes of the game. Williams was pretty much on fire at first. The Ephs were 5 for 6 to open the game, and 4 for 4 from outside the 3-point arc. Karren started the score with a hook in the paint. Next, Karren set Prowitt-Smith up for a 3-point upside down shot. After Salem’s Connor Byrne scored on the inside, Williams hit three straight treys to open the double-digit lead. Jones, Declan Porter and Spivy all exhausted long-range shots. After Spivy caught a pass from Porter and scored in rhythm, Salem coach Chris Harvey had to request a quick time out.

The Vikings reduced their lead to 10 points when Byrne scored with 3:11 remaining. The Ephs stalled for the last three minutes, edging the Vikings 8-0. And when Spivy scored another 3 points, it was 39-21 at halftime.

Josiah Green had six points to lead Salem to the break. Guard Sean Bryan, who scored 30 points against Williams in a 2018 loss to the Ephs, was limited to three points in halftime and had 15 in the game.

“We have a size at different positions so we want to use that length and that size,” said App, who praised Jones’ 6-foot-6 defense against Bryan 6-2. “We have to keep improving. We weren’t perfect. . “

Williams extended their lead to 67-37 just after the middle of the second half. The Vikings, playing against Williams’ reserves, fought back thanks, in part, to the spark on the bench from former Taconic star Javier Osorio. Osorio played nine minutes and scored eight points. He scored those eight points in four minutes in a second half that saw the Vikings narrow Williams’ lead to 74-62. But after Osorio scored, Prowitt-Smith scored 3 points from the right corner, and that was it.

What was a 30-point lead was reduced by Salem to 74-62 with 2:20 to go. Osorio has 8 points, and the Pittsfield-based fans here are losing it, in a good way. Howard Herman (@howardherman) November 21, 2021

“It was fun” to be back in Berkshire County, Osorio said after the game. “It was a great time, I was glad I was able to get all my family and friends out because I’m all over the state.

“We didn’t do the job today, but it was good.”

Osorio and his former Taconic teammate Quincy Davis are on Salem’s list. Davis hasn’t scored in five minutes of play.

Things don’t get much easier for Salem, who will play MIT for a week starting Wednesday and then face Tufts in the New England Big Four Challenge on December 3. Babson and Brandeis are the other teams in this tournament.

For his part, Osorio said playing a team like Williams can only help them prepare for these games and that they then hope to make a run at MASCAC. The Vikings are looking to return to the NCAA Division III tournament for the second time in three seasons.

“It opened up a lot of holes for us, and I feel like we can learn a lot from it,” said Osorio, “because [Williams] is a tournament team and that will help us move forward. “