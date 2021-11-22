JW Anderson to be featured at Milan Men’s Fashion Week in January 2022 – WWD





MILAN – The calendar for Milan Men’s Fashion Week has not yet been finalized, but the JW Anderson brand will today unveil its intention to be part of it next January. The London label will hold a runway show to present its men’s collection for fall 2022 and its pre-fall women’s collection in the Italian city, as part of the official program organized by the Italian Camera della Moda. “Over the past few seasons, I’ve enjoyed exploring new ways to present the JW Anderson collections,” said Jonathan Anderson, who launched the brand in 2008. “Like our shows in a box and our most recent schedule with Juergen Teller, I wanted to do a physical show again, but try something different: so we’re going to show Milan, a city that I love and where I often find inspiration. With the show, the brand is launching a new traveling presentation model with the aim of reaching different audiences and helping them get closer to the designer’s creative vision, the company said in a statement. Details on the location and exact date of the show were not yet available. Milan Men’s Fashion Week will be held from January 14 to 18. It will follow the next edition of Pitti Uomo, which takes place January 11-13 in Florence and will feature Ann Demeulemeester as a guest designer brand, as reported. “I am happy and proud to welcome the JW Anderson Fashion Show in Milan to our January calendar. It is confirmation of the positive energy that permeates our city, ”said Carlo Capasa, president of the Italian fashion chamber. “Milan is increasingly becoming a benchmark hub that brings together major brands, new talents and independent creatives, asserting itself as a benchmark city in which to combine creativity and know-how. Born in Northern Ireland in 1984, Anderson is known for his provocative and androgynous designs. He studied men’s clothing at the London College of Fashion, from which he graduated in 2005. The designer, who has also been the Creative Director of the Loewe brand since 2014, has collaborated with Converse and Uniqlo, and last year Moncler CEO Remo Ruffini enlisted JW Anderson to be part of the project. Moncler Genius. Anderson has already organized a parade in Italy when in June 2017, he presented his brand’s spring 2018 collection at Pitti Uomo in the gardens of Villa La Pietra on the heights of Florence. In September 2020, to mark the launch of the 1 Moncler JW Anderson collection, which is part of the Moncler Genius project, Moncler and JW Anderson created “Exhibition in a Box”, a limited edition of 500 archival cases. The designer worked with New York-based photographer Tyler Mitchell, finding a common interest in art, and created the micro-showcase, which contained photographs of the collection’s duo in the English countryside over the summer. The designer also presented his JW Anderson spring 2021 collection “in a box” to publishers and buyers, forgoing a runway or showcase event due to the pandemic. Last September, Anderson sent out his final show-in-a-box presentation, this time with a 2022 calendar of semi-nude selfies by Juergen Teller. At the time, the creator said he planned to put JW Anderson back on the runway next year.

