How will AR impact the future of fashion?

Augmented realities are key to removing the sticking points in digital retail, but they also offer the fashion industry endless ways to engage the user and deliver shopping experiences assisted by a customer. new material.

Solve the problem of returns with AR technology

According to the National Retail Federation, the value of products returned by consumers in the United States was $ 428 billion in 2020, which represents 10.6% of total retail sales. While generally augmented reality (AR) apps have been used with try-on or virtual try-on experiences at various retailers including Louis Vuitton and Ralph Lauren via Snapchat, they also have very handy apps for returns.

With precise sizes and dimensions, users can try on clothes before making a purchase, which gives them a better user experience. According to Shopify, 48% of users think that they are more put off by not being able to try on clothes than anything else when it comes to shopping online. According to a to study led by Snap with Foresight Factory, within five years there will be a 57% increase in Gen Z buyers who use AR before they buy. Fifty-six percent of consumers who used AR when shopping said it encouraged them to make a purchase.

One of the main ways that more users are realizing the benefits of AR is by integrating brands into everyday situations to familiarize consumers with the technology. Companies like one-year-old Dress X are integrating fashion through AR on Google Meet, allowing users to wear virtual clothes on calls. Dress X Founder Daria Shapovalova said, “This will certainly evolve even faster than it does now, especially given Facebook’s recent announcement about building the future in the Metaverse. More and more people will begin to understand use cases. We’re already testing AR on calls through Google Meet in beta, and we’ll start using it extensively next year.

The technology is becoming more and more widespread: the Clo3D software platform now allows people to design their own 3D garments, and the virtual designer platform The Manufacturer brought the first digital garment to market and offers online courses. The AR space will provide new possibilities for designers and virtual designers who have not had access to the fashion industry. For Nigel Matombo, an AR artist by the name To free, A series of Instagram experiments and tags led him to design the first AR effects on Instagram for Virgil Abloh and Louis Vuitton in a matter of weeks.

The first big project took place via Instagram. I posted an effect that I was testing on the way to work at the Apple Store. I had to log into my phone in Uber to get it through. I tagged Louis Vuitton and Virgil Abloh, like you, expecting nothing to come out of it. And then, to my surprise, I got a response from Virgil, Matombo said.

While the space is still in its infancy, the world of AR offers brands an opportunity to engage with young designers who are opening up opportunities with new demographics.

3D AR applications recreate the shopping experience

Physical retailers are also integrating virtual stores to improve the user experience. Last Friday, the Dyson Demo VR showroom allowed consumers to walk around the virtual space and interact with its beauty tools within Oculus using a VR headset. Virtual stores would allow brands to thrive in the metaverse, with various augmented reality integrations allowing users to physically move around the space.

However, physical stores aren’t the only way for retailers to recreate an engaging shopping experience. Ahead of Black Friday, UK retailer BoohooMAN launched its first augmented reality campaign last week, using the slogan ‘Hack Friday’ and displaying posters and billboards with QR codes across the UK and US, depicting a dystopian take on Black Friday promotions, he shows the personality of the company’s digital hacker Robin, related to Robin Hood, who was said to have infiltrated the fashion world and “hacked” it by offering discounts to all consumers. The campaign also offers an additional AR experience where the hacker provides additional discounts to the consumer.

Wearables will bring a new fabric of reality for all

As Snap invests heavily in technology for the mobile phone, wearable devices could also play a role in layering new realities to improve the way users interact with products. According to Snap, more than 200 million Snapchatters on average use augmented reality every day; Additionally, Snapchat sees over 6 billion AR Lens games on average every day. While Gen Z is very mobile savvy and more likely to engage with AR, experts believe wider integration will be possible when key tech companies create wearable devices that allow access to the whole. from space.

Carolina Navas, Head of Product Strategy and Global AR Product Marketing at Snap, said, “This is an exciting time for opportunity. It is not just an opportunity in terms of industry or market and purchases that could occur, in addition to the physical and digital things you buy, but also as a complete rebirth of creativity. You are no longer bound by the same kinds of things as before, like the convenience of costs and workmanship and the requirement to use real physical clothing.

So far, the Snap Spectacles (launched in May 2021, but not yet available for purchase) have an AR camera built into the hardware of the glasses. Snap glasses have interest seen from Nike, which recently filed its own patent applications for virtual goods. Other brands will undoubtedly follow in the AR space, but experts believe that it will take about a decade to achieve mainstream adoption.

According to a report from Morgan Stanley, Apple’s AR glasses could be released to consumers earlier, saying “Apple’s patent portfolio is starting to reflect the lead-up to the watch’s launch.” James, the founder of CYBR, an augmented reality magazine said: We all design Apple glasses, don’t we? As soon as Apple buys glasses and puts them on the mass market and everyone starts wearing them, the concept of AR will unlock in people’s minds. What we envision is that in the decade you will have digital realities everywhere, instead of using smartphones. You will have millions of people simultaneously using an augmented reality layer and at this point avatars, digital fashion, and everything that is happening in this world will become so relevant. Then you can project those amazing impossible scenes and modes.

Apple has a long history of collaborating with fashion brands. For example, Herms still partners with Apple for watch straps. A new laptop would not only be beneficial for the integration of augmented reality for brands, but it would also provide a new surface for brand personalization.

Technology is also just the starting point, with developments towards contact lenses that could bring virtual reality closer in the coming years as well. Steve Sinclair, vice president of product and marketing at Mojo Vision, the VR lens company, spoke about an invisible screen contact lens the company is working on. It was shown at the recent Disney Accelerator in November.

“We feel like we’re a few years away, based on certification by regulators,” he said. Once released, our goal is for Mojo Lens to be in the price range of a high-end smartphone. You have two lenses, one in each eye, and they communicate with what we call a relay accessory, which you would wear as a neck strap or a necklace. He will be able to connect to the internet, to the Cloud. It could also connect with your smartphone.