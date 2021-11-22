Converse Black Friday 2021 sale: the best sneaker and clothing deals you need to know

Converse has been around for 113 years, proving that we just can’t get enough of Chuck Taylors and One Star sneakers (and clearly our grandparents and great-grandparents, either).

While we’re sure we have a pair lurking somewhere, with the seemingly endless range of colors on offer, we think we’ve been tempted by at least one other set.

And with the main Black Friday event just a few days away, promising some of the best discounts of the year, now is a good time to be in the market for some new kicks.

Taking place on November 26, the last Friday of the month, Black Friday promises to be important. At IndyBest, follow the best deals on games, fashion, tech, beauty, toys and more, plus all the biggest discounts at our favorite retailers including John Lewis & Partners, Argos and Boots. All of our guides are continually updated as we find the best discounts.

So whether you’re looking to redeem your favorite pair, get something special for your wedding, or hit the park on a skateboard, keep reading for all of our top tips on how to get your next pair of. Converse at a lower cost this Black Friday.

Read more:

Is Converse participating in Black Friday?

Converse has been pretty quiet on the Black Friday front so far as it just launched its Cyber ​​Week Offer, an additional 20% discount on sale styles, which is added at checkout. Cyber ​​Week Converses started on Saturday 20 and continues through Sunday 28.

Of course, there are plenty of deals to be had on the brand’s classic canvas chucks, like these in the Terracott Pink versions (down from 75, now 43.99 Converse.com) which have more than 30 off. They are also available in Saffron Yellow, although in fewer sizes, for $ 31.99 (Converse.com).

For the kids, get them their first pair of low cost high tops like these pro blaze sneakers with outline logo (was 40, now 19.99, Converse.com), which are available in white / black or red / black.

While best known for her shoes, the sale isn’t just about sneakers, as there are always great deals on clothing, like those retro-looking shorts that are less than half the price (down from $ 42, now 15.99, Converse.com). Or layer up in this Himalayan Pink Salt embroidered logo hoodie (it was now 23.99, Converse.com).

But don’t forget that this iconic brand is also offered by some of our favorite big retailers. John Lewis & Partners, Schuh, Office, Selfridges, and Very are all one to watch as they compete against each other every year to bring the best deals to buyers.

For more Converse discounts, follow our Black Friday live blog for the latest updates and bookmark our guide to the best Black Friday fashion deals that will be updated throughout the event.

Is Converse participating in Cyber ​​Monday?

Cyber ​​Monday has effectively merged with the main Black Friday weekend for many retailers. This means that most of the offers are available in store and online at the same time.

At this time, there is no mention of the current Cyber ​​Week event that will run through Monday, November 29, but that doesn’t mean it won’t. If there is something that interests you, don’t wait until November 29, in case it’s too late.

How much does the Converses Black Friday discount cost?

Converse is offering an additional 20% off some of its items already on sale. You must therefore add the item to your cart to see the full selling price.

Last year, Converse offered up to 35% off some of their favorites, including the coveted Chuck Taylor all stars in the low and high versions.

Hoodies, t-shirts and long-sleeved tops were also featured, alongside shoes for babies, kids, men and women.

When is the Converses Black Friday sale in 2021?

It started on Saturday, November 20 and currently runs through Sunday, November 28, with no mention of transactions taking place on Monday, November 29. However, that could change as we get closer to the main event.

Black Friday will officially begin on November 26 and the event will culminate on November 29 with Cyber ​​Monday. However, some retailers like to keep us on our toes, and many will start slashing their prices even earlier: Amazon started its offerings on November 8 this year, while last year John Lewis & Partners and Argos both have launched its sale on November 19.

Here at IndyBest, we were ready and willing to constantly update our Black Friday guides.

What was in the Converses Black Friday sale last year?

Last year some products were downsized by up to 35% meaning there were plenty of options for the whole family because who doesn’t love classic styling?

A variety of colourways of the classic Chuck Taylor all star have been reduced to 37.05 for the top (57, Converse.com) and 33.80 for the top bottom (52, Converse.com).

Clothing also saw discounts, with the herringbone-embroidered pants cut by 12.95 (37, Converse.com) and the matching herringbone-embroidered zip-up hoodie that is currently on sale for a huge discount reduced by 16.45 last Black Friday (14.97, Converse.com).

How much does it cost to deliver Converses on Black Friday?

We don’t yet know if Converse will offer discounted delivery during the Black Friday weekend, so for now we’re assuming the prices will stay the same.

Standard shipping is 5.50 or free on all orders over 50, so shopping for the whole family certainly has its perks.

Express delivery is 12, with an estimated delivery time of two to three days.

Make sure to visit the Converse delivery information page for the rest of the how, when and what.

Promotional codes

For the latest discounts on fashion, clothing, and footwear, try the links below:

