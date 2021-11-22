The 17 best men’s vests





Courtesy Ah, the waistcoat, a piece of clothing almost killed by private financial fashion types. You know the meme: the Downtown uniform, featuring a button-down shirt, overcoat and pants to complete the fit. Like red hats, flat-pile fleece vests will never be the same; they are forever tarnished, spoiled by their abundance (and an unsavory affiliation with the well-to-do). There are, however, a bunch of other styles you might want to consider; those that won’t make you shitposter prey (a term from those who post these memes). These swap out the straight shape of Patagonia vests (usually) for bulk, whether that’s through the quilting, down, or exterior texture, like corduroy, wool, suede, sherpa, or cotton fabric. tin. Plus, these will keep you warm, as one handle is insulated while others are made from materials more renowned for their heat retention. Simply put, you need one of the those and not one of the those, if that makes sense. Find out what exactly we’re talking about below. Advertising – Continue Reading Below Our choice Quilted gilet Thorn everyone Made entirely from recycled plastic bottles, the Girlfriend Collective Thorn Everyone Puffer Vest packs everything you love about these kinds of jackets into something you could potentially wear under one. It also works well on lighter outerwear, like a fleece or shirt jacket. Rocky Mountain Feather Bed Rocky Mountain Featherbed makes retro-hued outerwear with modern functionality. Translated: The brand’s vests will keep you as warm as your technical parka while looking exponentially cooler. an affordable alternative Padded corduroy waistcoat The texture is obtained thanks to the corduroy, the down and a pair of pockets, which prevents this vest from memeification. Pewter fabric insulated vest While some of the vests on this list wouldn’t survive sleet, snow, or torrential rain, Filson’s insulated fabric vest quite possibly could. In fact, it’s begging to be worn for a hard day’s work or through a winter storm. It’s insulated (with primaloft to keep it warm even when wet), has a high, tight collar, and protects the wearer from water. Cascade Down Expedition Vest Buck Mason’s made his Cascade Down Expedition Vest in the image of a vintage piece, but it’s very new-age in its technical ability. It’s made from recycled nylon and filled with traceable duck down. 100% recycled nylon quilted vest Another option constructed from 100% recycled nylon, Gap’s Puffer Vest is pretty typical. It has the usual shape, a pretty clean shade and two slanted pockets. Fleece vest Rains’ fleece vest really makes the distinction between meme fodder and fancy outerwear. This branded version isn’t waterproof like most of its items, but it’s thin enough to be worn under a larger coat. Aron DW2 technical vest These are luxury alpine outerwear – the kind James Bond would wear for skiing. Oh, and it’s made in the Czech Republic. Down vest Two outerwear brands, Gramicci and Taion, have co-designed this down gilet, which buttons up to the neck, is waterproof and folds up on itself. Japanese down quilted gilet According to Todd Snyder, the down vest is a “Swiss army knife of outerwear. You can layer it over a sweater or under a coat, and having freedom of movement is a good thing, especially on days when you’re working out. outdoors or by bike. ” His is made of Japanese nylon and filled with down. It also has a contrasting red interior. Sheepskin vest Hush! Sheepskin, eh? Billy Reid has done everything for his waistcoat. The exterior is super soft suede while the interior is 100% lambskin. Pop quilted cardigan Barbour x Engineered Garments When word broke about Barbour and Engineered Garments’ upcoming collaboration, many began to imagine what it would look like. But when it came out we were all surprised – but not at all shocked. It is exactly what we expect from both, a heritage mixing technical and urban influences. Sherpa down jacket Flint and Tinder’s vest is made from waxed cotton, which means it’s water resistant, but also super warm. The upper half of the interior is lined with sherpa for extra softness around the neck but also to retain warmth. Ultra light down gilet Available in seven different colors, Uniqlo’s Ultra Light Down Vest is exactly what the name promises: a lightweight vest that hits well above its weight class when it comes to keeping you warm. Reversible fleece gilet Good Designed for hunting but taken from the fashion world, the Reversible Vest from Norbit gives you plenty of pocket space and a pop of color. Additionally, it was designed by Hiroshi Nozawa, who has worked with Snow Peak, New Balance Japan, and Columbia Black Label. Canvas work vest Inspired by workwear brands like Carhartt or Dickies, Madewell's canvas work vest not only protects softer clothing (like a sweater), but it also provides plenty of warmth. It is lined with flannel. Checked zipped sleeveless jacket Flannel isn't just for shirts. This checked zipped cardigan proves it. It has a classic blue-yellow-brown-green pattern, a soft feel to the touch, and impressive warmth for the weight.

