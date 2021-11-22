We asked the House of Gucci costume designer to pick out the best costumes from the movie. she obliged





Aside from the stellar cast and sumptuous Italian vistas, the real stars of Ridley Scott’s new haute couture epic, Gucci House, are – unsurprisingly – the clothes. From Lady Gaga’s multiple turns in Saint Laurent skirt suits with Jared Leto’s Norfolk drawstring neckline neckline in candied tones of magenta and cobalt, the woman behind the magic is famous costume designer Janty Yates, from Gladiator, American gangster, and The Martian Fame. Work on the Gucci House was kind of a roller coaster, ”Yates told GQ from LA. “The first few months, we did everything remotely because of Covid. My assistant in LA has been to Lady Gagas four times, three times to Al Pacino. I did everything on Zoom and it was very baffled, but it was quite fascinating when everyone came and we were under the same roof in a bubble. It was a huge and amazing experience and every day was awesome, amazing and crazy. Lady Gaga had something like 22 different outfits. It was still on. It was the most amazing experience working with the best actors in the world, possibly the most famous woman in the world, and working with Ridley Scott. How fantastically lucky am I ?! Never assume. Gucci House hits theaters this week, and in anticipation, GQ asked Yates to choose his favorite male looks from what will no doubt go down in history as the fashion flick of the century. 1 | Paolo Gucci’s pink corduroy suit HoG_FP_00311_R (lr.) Jared Leto stars as Paolo Gucci, Florence Andrews as Jenny Gucci, Adam Driver as Maurizio Gucci, Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani and Al Pacino as Aldo Gucci in Ridley ScottsHOUSE OF GUCCIA Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures film Photo credit: with the courtesy of Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures Inc. 2021 Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures Inc. All rights reserved. Courtesy of Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures Inc. We asked the Atollini brothers to make something like 12 suits and jackets for Jared Leto, who plays Paolo Gucci in the film. They were all very, in their words dandy dandy. The Atollini brothers made all the costumes for Paolo Sorrentino’s 2013 film The great beauty, which is one of the most wonderfully adapted movies I have ever seen. The problem was we had to wait for the costumes, as the brothers were making everything by hand in Naples, so I asked Costume del Arte to make a couple of them in the meantime, which Jared could wear from the start. I asked them for a pink corduroy Norfolk jacket, which he finally highlighted! So it’s actually a costume of my design, I’m afraid to say it! 2 | Paolo Gucci’s blue check suit G_05421_RCJared Leto stars as Paolo Gucci in Ridley ScottsHOUSE OF GUCCIA Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures filmPhoto credit: Fabio Lovino 2021 Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures Inc. All rights reserved. Fabio Lovino

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gq-magazine.co.uk/fashion/article/house-of-gucci-suits The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos