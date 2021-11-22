The 10 best fashion moments of 2021





This year we have seen a kind of fashion comeback. Suddenly the red carpets were back, fashion weeks across the world returned and designers took in boldness, sparkle and glamor. “After a month too long spent indoors, 2021 has seen the return to real life of some of the biggest cultural events, which have brought together some of the most influential celebrities and a lot of fashion,” says the global shopping platform . DesireContent Manager, Morgane Le Caer. “From Grammy’s to Fashion Week, to the highly anticipated return of the Met Gala and Kanye West’s Donda parties, it quickly became clear that A-Listers in the industry were going to take advantage of this return to normalcy to do some of their strongest fashion statements. yet, and it looks like a viral fashion moment came after the next. “ Although there has been a general shift in the tides of the industry, some powerful players have outweighed others. “This year Zendaya, Harry Styles and Dua Lipa have become fashion kings, Lipa influencing fashion research like no one else,” La Caer continues, “looks inspired by Y2K crochet, rodeo glam and Versace, all of the brands and pieces she’s worn over the past few months saw immediate spikes in searches after her appearances. ” Powerful couples have also gained attention, like Bieber, Rihanna, and A $ AP Rocky. Chronicle these moments allows you to take a trip back in the year, as many represent a reach that extends beyond the fashion industry. The year began when Amanda Gorman stepped onto the opening stage wearing this iconic Prada red headband. Billie Eilish broke the internet with a Vogue blanket that symbolized the young starlet’s rise to femininity on her own terms. Through her many awesome red carpet looks, Lil Nas X has pushed the boundaries of what we’d expect from a male country star, creating space for the genre’s fluidity. So of course some looks were just aesthetically brilliant in Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky, do you think so? We’ve rounded up the top 10 fashion moments of 2021 that somehow manage to catalog this year’s timeline across fashion.

Photo: Getty At the 2021 inauguration last January, Amanda Gorman donned a Prada ensemble consisting of a sunny yellow coat and oversized red headband as she recited “On the Pulse of the Morning” by Maya Angelou. She has established herself forever both as the voice of her generation and as a scholar of style.

Photo: Getty Despite the fact that Gucci House has not yet been released, the snapshots captured in the sets have already captivated us. Seeing Adam Driver and Lady Gaga as the famous Gucci family makes us look forward to the movie.

Photo: Getty The combination of Zendaya and Law Roach has rarely failed when it comes to serving up looks. This sculpted number of Balmain that the star wore to the premiere of Dune at the Venice Film Festival was constructed from custom leather using a replica of Zendaya’s bust.

Photo: Getty Harry Styles is another consistent sartorial winner. Partnering with stylist Harry Lambert, the two are using fashion to strike up a dialogue with the genre that fits that Gucci number he wore to the Grammys.

Photo: Getty If 2021 crowned Dua Lipa her fashion queen, this look might have sealed the deal. At the Brit Awards, the pop sensation donned a tailored Vivienne Westwood retro look, not to mention the fact that she created a cult obsession around this Victorian beaded choker.

Photo: Getty At this year’s Met Gala, Lil Nas X donned not one but three sets, all courtesy of French fashion house Balmain. Each gold look channeled a combination of royalty and armor, symbolizing the musician’s creative prowess.

Photo: Getty Really, is there anyone cooler than Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky? Here they were seen filming a clip in the Bronx wearing super stylish layers that looked a little hot for June.

Photo: Getty When Olivia Rodrigo visited the White House to urge young people to get the COVID-19 vaccine, she donned a vintage CHANEL costume from 1995. The young star juxtaposed the tweed skirt suit with front jewelry. -gardens and wedge heels and it worked.

Photo: Getty Sarah Jessica Parker held us all captive with her And just like that Looks like fans are trying to deduce what Carrie Bradshaw’s 2021 version will look like. That particular look seemed to prove that the OG Carrie was still there.

