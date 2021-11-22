Insult to Hindu religion: Ramayan Express will stop if saffron dress code for waiters is not removed, seers say





Shri Ramayana Yatra Highlights Waiters wear a saffron-colored uniform when serving at the Ramayan Express Ramayan Express began a 17-day trip from Safdarjung Station on November 7 Ramayan Circuit train covers a distance of over 7,500 km Bhopal: Psychics at Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh raised strong objections to the saffron dress of waiters aboard the Ramayan Express, claiming it was an insult to the Hindu religion. The Saints threatened to stop the Ramayan Express in Delhi on December 12 if the railways did not change the dress code for waiters. Former Ujjain Akhada Parishad Secretary General Avdeshpuri confirmed that a letter had been sent to Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw demanding the dress code for people serving food in Ramayan Express was an insult to Hindu culture and should be changed. “We wrote a letter two days ago to the Union Minister of Railways protesting the waiters serving refreshments and food in the Saffron Ramayan Express. Put on a saffron outfit with a similar head covering. to a sadhu and wearing rudraksha malas (necklaces) is an insult to the Hindu religion and its seers, ”Avdeshpuri told PTI. Former secretary general of Ujjain Akhada Parishad said that if the saffron dress code of the waiters is not changed, the seers will stop the train at Safdarjung station in Delhi. “We are going to sit on the railroad tracks. It is necessary to protect the Hindu religion. We have taken a firm stand on this issue in Ujjain,” he added. On November 7, 2021, the first train of the Ramayan circuit began its 17-day journey from Safdarjung station. The Ramayan Express visits 15 places associated with the life of Lord Ram. The Ramayan Circuit train will take passengers to places like Ayodhya, Prayag, Nandigram, Janakpur, Chitrakoot, Sitamarhi, Nasik, Hampi and Rameshwaram. The train offers facilities such as first class restaurants, a library and shower stalls.

