Purplle.com closes $ 65 million Series D financing from Premji Invest

NEW DELHI: Online beauty retailer Purplle.com has raised $ 65 million from Premji Invest to its capitalization table. The investment comes less than a month after the company secured $ 75 million led by Kedaara Capital, Sequoia Capital India and Blume Ventures.

The new brew will accelerate the growth of the business, he said in a statement.

Six months ago, the company received $ 45 million in funding backed by Verlinvest, Blume Ventures, JSW Ventures and lead investor Sequoia Capital India.

Purplle said it has about seven million monthly active users, mostly in tier two and three cities, and more than 1,000 brands with 50,000 products. By comparison, competitor Nykaa claims to have over 19.3 million unique visitors on average per month and nearly 4,000 brands listed on its website and two million products. Like Nykaa, Purplle also sells makeup, skin care, hair care, personal care, perfumes, and grooming devices.

Manish Taneja, co-founder and CEO of the company, said the investment will exceed its efforts to provide women with personalized beauty experiences, expand its products and boost penetration across the country.

“We plan to grow our private label business and continue to build differentiated beauty brands with entrepreneurs. We will leverage exclusive partnerships with Indian and international brands and accelerated acquisitions. Investments in content and community will be a key objective, ”he said in a statement. declaration.

Premji Invest supports consumer, financial, technology and manufacturing companies like Fabindia, ID Foods, Lenskart, Policy Bazaar, Flipkart, Firstcry, among others.

Atul Gupta, Partner of Premji Invest, said: “The democratization of beauty will continue to be a dominant theme in India and today’s customers are looking for products that specifically address their skin and personal health and improve their beauty. “

Since launching in 2012, Purplle has said it has built a community-led platform on the back of affordable beauty products. It has increased its gross market value (GMV) 6 times over the past three years and is currently at a Execution rate of 1,200 crores.

Last month, Taneja told Mint that the funds would allow them to “continue to invest in India and in the history of ‘Bharath’, as the majority of our clients are middle class Indians living in levels 2 and 3 from India.

India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF) said India’s e-commerce market is expected to more than double to $ 111.40 billion by 2025, from $ 46.2 billion in 2020. Much of this growth has was triggered by an increase in internet and smartphone penetration. Indian e-commerce will grow at a CAGR of 27% in 2019-24, with grocery and fashion / clothing likely to be the main drivers of the incremental growth. Avendus, an analytics company, added that the global beauty and personal care market is expected to grow to a $ 725 billion market by 2025.

