JoJo Siwa wears dress and heels for the first time at AMAs





JoJo Siwa performed at the American Music Awards last night, ditching her shimmering hair knot and wearing a dress and heels for the very first time. “I am wearing a dress and heels for the first time in my life! JoJo said Us weekly. “When I heard I was coming to AMAs I was like, ‘uh oh, what am I going to wear? I had this transition while I was on Dancing with the stars, where I went from dressing like I normally dress to look more grown-up. And I was like, I want to get out of my comfort zone. Today we went to get a dress. Axelle / Bauer-GriffinGetty Images Kevin WinterGetty Images JoJo opted for a gorgeous black dress with sheer panels and borrowed a pair of heels from her. Dancing with the stars pro partner Jenna Johnson. She also had her nails done for the occasion, saying, “I hated getting my nails done, I literally never would. And then when Dancing with the stars came, I started to do them. And, those nails are actually for our performance that we do in the final tomorrow. These are special. Matt winkelmeyerGetty Images JoJo recently broke up with his girlfriend while filming DWTS, but said Entertainment tonight that the show (which airs its finale tonight) was a welcome distraction. “There were days when the only thing I wanted to do was go to rehearsals, dance with Jenna and take my mind off things,” she said. “This is something that, going through a breakup and heartache, I was so grateful that I did. Dancing with the stars was my little outlet for happiness over the past 10 weeks, so I’m truly grateful for that. “ This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. Mehera Bonner

Mehera Bonner is a news writer who focuses on celebrities and royals. This content is created and maintained by a third party, and uploaded to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and other similar content on piano.io

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cosmopolitan.com/entertainment/celebs/a38318463/jojo-siwa-first-time-dress-heels-amas/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]ny.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos