Forbes India Fashion: Don’t dismiss the sneaker trend just yet

Sneakers should still reign supreme in men’s and women’s wardrobes in 2022.

Image: O Lypa / Getty Images

Aare the sneakers really finished? While flat “correct” shoes for the most part seem to be making a comeback, calling the end of sneakers may be a bit premature. On the contrary, the proliferation of resale and auction platforms specifically dedicated to sneakers shows that these sports shoes still reign supreme in the world of fashion. A new study has even found that sneakers are now the shoe of choice for UK office workers.

The internet has been in turmoil for a few days now, telling anyone who wants to listen that sneakers are about to disappear. So, after being seduced by their comfort, their practicality and their disconcerting adaptability to adapt to all kinds of looks, we are supposed to see them tear off once we are all really hooked? There is no way this will happen! And thankfully, sneakers don’t seem to be going anywhere just yet.

The new basic in workwear

After being in the spotlight for several years, sneakers saw their popularity grow with the pandemic, as the world turned to a more comfortable wardrobe. The phenomenon has affected both men and women who, more generally, have preferred clothes and shoes that are much less restrictive than previous styles for their return to the office. Sneakers have even become a flagship piece of the workwear wardrobe. According to a Shoeaholics study, reported by The Guardian, two in three Britons now wear sneakers to the office, a silhouette that doesn’t seem to suggest an imminent end to the iconic sneaker’s reign.

“The pandemic has accelerated the trend, with fewer people having to be in a formal office every day. But even those returning to formal workplaces are increasingly confident in wearing styles of footwear that would have been deemed unacceptable there. just a few years ago, “says Mark Hoyal-Mitchell, head of Shoeaholics.

As we have seen in recent months, the sneaker trade has become a dominant activity, with adolescents and young adults being the first addicts in the sector. Not content with finding followers all over the world, the sneakers have become a staple among young people, to the point of making them fanatics. The report presented by the British newspaper reveals that most British workers own at least seven pairs of sneakers, which they wear at all times, whether in the office, at parties or when running. One in four workers would admit having up to 10 pairs in their closet. Plus, the average person in the UK apparently has a “coach wardrobe” worth $ 474 (around $ 636). That’s a lot of money to invest in an endangered species.

Sales records

Stock X, Wethenew and Kikikickz are among the (very) many platforms where users can buy and resell sneakers. Such sites have multiplied at high speed in recent years. And just visit one of these three sites to see that it is possible to make real money by reselling rare models or styles from the most coveted collaborations. Out of the latter two, the Air Jordan 1 High Dior is priced at 8,000 (around $ 9,045) a tidy sum while many models are listed on Stock X for five-figure sums.

Although reserved for a smaller clientele, sneaker auctions are also gaining new fans in the world of collectors. One of the most iconic pairs worn by Michael Jordan was recently auctioned for almost $ 1.5 million. So, at the end of the day, while smart loafers, boots, and stilettos are almost certainly making a comeback, sneakers are unlikely to be going anywhere anytime soon.