Princess Eugenie surprises in ceremonial dress for the baptism of her son August



















November 22, 2021 – 12:02 GMT



Grace Lindsay Princess Eugenie surprised in a statement on Sunday Zimmermann dress to attend the royal christening of her son August.

Princess Eugenie took advantage of a special day on Sunday as she was joined by various members of the royal family to mark the baptism of her son, August Brooksbank, next to Zara TindallLucas’s son. RELATED: The Queen Attends the Christening of the Sons of Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall The event took place at the Royal Chapel of All Saints’ Day in Windsor, and Eugenie was seen arriving with her husband Jack brooksbank, while Zara and her husband Mike Tindall arrived separately. In pictures published by Online Mail, the royal was radiant in a white linen dress for the occasion. Loading the player … WATCH: Princess Eugenie grows tearful as she remembers presenting baby August to Prince Philip Her flowing dress is from the luxury Australian fashion brand Zimmermann, and features straight sleeves with ribbed cuffs, a handkerchief hem with tassel trims and trendy embroidery throughout. MORE: Princess Eugenie Stuns In Studded Midi Dress For Intimate Dinner The 31-year-old accessorized with a matching white headband and a gorgeous blue pendant necklace, which complemented the colors of her dress perfectly. She wore her hair in loose waves and kept her makeup fresh and shiny, sporting subtle black eyeliner, pink blush and a pretty pink lip. Aliane dress, £ 1,050, Zimmermann BUY NOW We swoon at the royal’s outfit choice and can’t wait to recreate the look on our next summer vacation. The dress is still available for purchase online, however, there is only one size left, so we recommend that you pick it up quickly. If you can’t get your hands on it before it’s sold out, the designer has a very similar style that you can purchase. Zimmermann linen mini dress, £ 725, Selfridges BUY NOW Eugenie and Zara welcomed their first sons just over a month apart earlier this year. Eugenie gave birth to her first child, August, on February 9, while Zara welcomed little Lucas, her third child, on March 21. The royal cousins ​​gave their sons the middle name Philip in a touching tribute to their grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh. Prince Philip died aged 99 on April 9 when August was just two months old and Lucas was under three weeks old. DISCOVER: Princess Eugenie wowed with her chic Zara dress for a soft appearance The selection of HELLO! is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature articles that our editors like and approve. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our Frequently Asked Questions.

